Nebraska vs. Ole Miss weather delay: Lincoln Regional game delayed
In the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night, Nebraska vs. Ole Miss entered a weather delay. Heavy rains entered the area, forcing the stoppage during the Lincoln Regional. No time has been given for the return of play.
“Game 4 of the Lincoln Regional has gone into a delay because of inclement weather and lightening in the area. Fans in attendance are being asked to seek shelter,” Nebraska Baseball said in a statement.
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“Those with vehicles onsite should exit the venue and seek shelter in your vehicles. The concourse will be used for those that do not have a shelter vehicle nearby. Stay tuned for regular updates as we navigate this delay.”
At the time of the stoppage, the Rebels led 6-3. Ole Miss looks to improve to 2-0 in the Lincoln Reigional with the win, while Nebraska is looking to avoid falling into the Loser’s Bracket.