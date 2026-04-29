Report: New Orleans couple indicted for scheme impersonating Leonard Fournette, Cam Ward to secure fraudulent loans

For the second time in as many weeks, a scandal has been uncovered that involves impersonating college and professional athletes to secure large sums of money. This time, according to a report from The Times-Picayune, a New Orleans-area couple has been indicted in a scheme that tricked investors by posing as former star players like Leonard Fournette and Cam Ward, among others.

The scam, which ran for several years, involved convincing investors to make “bridge loans” for high-profile college athletes on their way to the next level. The couple is accused of pocketing more than $3 million by doing so.

Among the charges are wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. So what happened exactly?

An Albert “Paul” Weber and Cyntrelle Lash are accused of defrauding investors by convincing them to make bridge loans for the high-profile athletes on their way to the NFL or NBA. As The Times-Picayune reports:

“The indictment alleges Weber and Lash made pitches to lenders using fake email addresses, driver’s licenses and W-2 forms, often posing online and in phone calls as the athletes, their family members or associates. Once lenders wired money, they would launder it through a company owned by Lash, who shares a child with Weber, the feds say.”

Cam Ward was identified as one of the victims in the scheme that the couple used to secure a loan by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Leonard Fournette was referred to in an FBI memo as another player whose identity was used.

The Times-Picayune report notes that Weber “appears to be a former athlete himself” and points out that an Albert Weber is listed as a member of the Alabama basketball team during the 2004-05 season, though it is not verified that it is the same Albert Weber. The report then notes that Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller was a top player in the 2023 NBA draft class, “the same year ‘Basketball Player 2′” listed in the indictment went pro.

The report comes just days after former Alabama defensive lineman Luther Davis pleaded guilty to orchestrating an alleged scheme to defraud lenders by impersonating various NFL players. More on that below.

Luther Davis pleads guilty in $20 million scheme

Former Alabama defensive lineman Luther Davis, a member of the Crimson Tide’s 2009 national championship team, pleaded guilty to orchestrating an alleged scheme to defraud lenders by impersonating various NFL players, according to WSFA-TV. The alleged scheme involved Davis and a partner obtaining “at least thirteen fraudulent loans totaling more than $19,845,0000” by using disguises to trick lenders during virtual loan closings, according to court documents reviewed by The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, Davis and his partner impersonated Green Bay Packers safety and fellow Alabama alum Xavier McKinney to secure a $4.35 million loan from Aliya Sports. The pair also reportedly impersonated former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku for a $4.025 million loan, as well as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for a $3.3 million loan.

The scheme allegedly perpetrated by Davis involved multiple levels of fraud, including registering companies with names or initials closely related to the impersonated NFL players with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The pair then allegedly opened bank accounts for these fraudulent companies and created fake email accounts for the players. That led to Davis and his partner allegedly obtaining fake identification documents, including driver’s licenses, before contacting loan brokers and using fabricated financial statements for the fake companies they said were operated by the NFL players.

The final fraud involved Davis appearing for virtual loan closings disguised as the athletes they were impersonating, often involving wigs or a durag in the case of Penix Jr., who is known for wearing durags during NFL games.

Davis is charged with aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which can carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years in jail.

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.