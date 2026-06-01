New Stanford commit Jude Chamberlain breaks down why he chose the Cardinal

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic tight end Jude Chamberlain has committed to Stanford and broke down why he chose the Cardinal.

Chamberlain took his official visit to the Farm over the weekend. Going in to the visit, we had Chamberlain on ‘commit watch,’ and he went ahead and pulled the trigger while on campus.

“There were a lot of reasons why I committed to Stanford,” Chamberlain said. “One of the questions coaches would ask me all throughout my recruitment journey was, ‘what are you looking for in a school?’

“I would always say three things: relationship, academics, and community. Stanford checked off all of those boxes for me. Also Blaise Thomassie, my left tackle for the last two years, signed with Stanford (2026 class) and has been trying to get me to commit for months so I’m excited about my decision.”

Chamberlain is an intriguing prospect with some real positional flexibility. He has incredible length with documented 84” wingspan and 35″ arms.

When you see those measurements on a 6-foot-5 frame, the immediate thought is this sounds like a future offensive tackle. That could happen down the road but Chamberlain said he was recruited as a tight end.

“Coach (Nate) Byham (TE coach) told me that I’m going to be used as a guy that can do anything,” Chamberlain said. “I can be flexed out, in the slot, or play with my hand in the dirt.

“He said my versatility and length is my super power and they intend to use it.”

Timing wise, Chamberlain said he had a good idea he was going to commit prior to taking the visit.

“To be completely honest, I knew I was committing to Stanford well before I came,” Chamberlain said. “I have another official visit set to Kentucky, but Stanford was really the plan all along. I’m still deciding on whether I’ll take that visit but I’ll probably be shutting it down.”

In addition to the Cardinal, Chamberlain is also holding offers from schools like Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt to name a few.

He looked good at the Under Armour Next Camp in Louisiana earlier this off-season showing off soft hands and a huge catch radius. He’s a fluid athlete and has the frame to add strength and good weight.

The Cardinal have done a great job over the years developing tight ends and Chamberlain is an intriguing prospect with a lot of high end traits that translate well to the next level.