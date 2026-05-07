New York Jets reveal number change for QB Cade Klubnik, entire 2026 rookie class

The New York Jets have revealed what jersey number rookie QB Cade Klubnik will wear this season. On Thursday, the Jets announced the jersey numbers for the 2026 rookie class, and Klubnik will wear No. 10. This will be a change for Klubnik, as he wore No. 2 at Clemson.

The Jets drafted eight players, and three were selected in the first round. For the first-round players, David Bailey will wear No. 31, Kenyon Sadiq will wear No. 16, and Omar Cooper Jr. will wear No. 83. The rest of the Jets’ rookie class and their jersey numbers are D’Angelo Ponds (No. 23), Darrell Jackson Jr. (78), Anez Cooper (72), and VJ Payne (34).

HERE YOU GO pic.twitter.com/LHicNJq7zv — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 7, 2026

New York selected Klubnik in the fourth round after having an up-and-down career at Clemson. He finished the 2025 season with 2,943 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 7-5 record in 12 games.

Jets GM reveals what he likes about Cade Klubnik

Despite the challenging 2025 season, the Jets like Cade Klubnik, as they traded a pair of four-round picks to the Cincinnati Bengals to move up 18 spots in the round to select him. After selecting Klubnik, Jets general manager Darren Mougey revealed what he likes about him.

“”Had a great combine interview, which kind of sparked us to want to get down to Clemson and work him out and spend some more time within and we went down there, and again, it was a great exposure,” Mougey said, per Jack Bell of NYJets.com. “Being there on campus [along with OC Frank Reich] with him in the room talking ball, felt very natural. Felt like there was a connection there. Getting on the field, doing the workout, [he] showed well. So felt really good about Cade, a young player that has a lot of experience.”

Klubnik will compete for the backup QB spot behind veteran Geno Smith. The team also has Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook on the roster, and Russell Wilson said the Jets offered him a contract.