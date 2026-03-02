Newsstand: Three Michigan games listed in top 26 for 2026

The Michigan Wolverines could have an exciting first season under head coach Kyle Whittingham, and three of the games on its schedule are among the most consequential in 2026.

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford has three Michigan contests in his top 26. At No. 22 is Michigan vs. Penn State in Ann Arbor on Oct. 17:

USC and Michigan are two opponents we’ve circled on the Nittany Lions’ slate entering Matt Campbell’s first campaign, but there are a couple of others within the Big Ten equally worrisome if Penn State flatlines again. Michigan will be coming off an open date for this one, with plenty of time to plan for what the Nittany Lions are bringing to the table. The winner here stays in the conference title discussion, while a loss complicates matters expeditiously.

U-M’s showdown with Oklahoma is at No. 13, with the game set for Sept. 12 at the Big House:

Arguably the Sooners’ most pivotal matchup in 2026, a road win over a nationally-ranked Wolverines squad would come in handy during final playoff deliberations later in the season. A loss before opening the SEC gauntlet diminishes the likelihood of a return CFP trip for Oklahoma. The Sooners used last year’s win over Michigan in September as a catapult of sorts, establishing early confidence under quarterback John Mateer and a new offense.

And finally, the big one. Michigan at Ohio State on Nov. 28 leads the way at No. 8:

The stakes here are always high, regardless of CFP and Big Ten reflections. But for the Wolverines, Kyle Whittingham’s debut against the Buckeyes holds a significant indication of where this program is headed under his watch at the end of his first campaign. Implications are enhanced if Michigan takes the next step with Bryce Underwood and remains in playoff contention throughout.

Tweets of the day

One more look at the collegiate record moment for Miles Brown and @UMichTrack 🥇 pic.twitter.com/4jM7786IoE — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 1, 2026

Michigan QB target Dane Weber showed off his arm talent at Battle Houston over the weekend. He delivered one of the best throws I saw all day.



Some early thoughts on the Rivals300 passer who continues to impress at national events: https://t.co/hOEBgt2XS8 pic.twitter.com/Cwo7MDgsF5 — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) March 2, 2026

Michigan headlines of the day

