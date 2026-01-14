After Indiana caught the college football world by surprise with its turnaround under Curt Cignetti, everyone is trying to figure out the formula. The Hoosiers went from essentially an afterthought in football most years to a national title contender and will play Miami on Monday for the College Football Playoff championship.

Asking any team to replicate that level of success is a lot, but there are a few schools that have a bright outlook after making recent coaching hires. College football analyst Josh Pate identified three in the most recent episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show on Tuesday.

Pate pointed to schools who are bringing in new coaches for the 2026 season as they try to rebuild after down years. And while they might not be exactly Indiana, these teams have a lot to look forward to.

Michigan State was Pate’s first pick for a potential future College Football Playoff bid, as they bring in former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald. The Spartans are coming off of a 4-8 finish this past season and have not finished with a winning record since 2021.

Pate explained that he views Fitzgerald as the steal of the hiring cycle, bringing nearly two decades of experience in the Big Ten. That could lead to a massive turnaround for the Spartans in a hurry.

“Michigan State is that program for me,” Pate said. “They just made the underrated hire of the cycle in Pat Fitzgerald and I don’t know why in the world his name wasn’t involved in more coaching searches. …Pat Fitzgerald is a phenomenal football coach. Michigan State ended up getting him. It is the steal of the hiring cycle. His pedigree is proven. There’s no mystery as to whether Pat Fitzgerald can coach. There’s no mystery as to whether he can cast a vision. There’s no mystery it’s a new day in East Lansing, Michigan. Now, the difference if you’re trying to do the whole Indiana copy-paste here is he’s not coming with half a dozen guys with him in the portal. He’s not coming with a staff from his previous stop like Cignetti did. So no, it’s not an apples to apples thing.

“…But Michigan State has Big Ten resources. Don’t kid yourself. This is not some poverty school. The results have been poverty because they haven’t had the right leadership up there and didn’t make the right hires. I don’t doubt they just made the right hire. Now, how long it takes Pat Fitzgerald to turn it around, that’s the bigger question. Turnarounds are just capable of happening far quicker now than they were capable of happening a generation ago. So if anybody else even remotely pulls off a whiff of what Indiana has done, Michigan State would be my candidate to come out of nowhere.”

Kentucky made a big change this season, parting ways with coach Mark Stoops after 13 seasons. Stoops delivered some of the successful years in program history but had failed to deliver in recent years, including a 5-7 finish in 2025.

Will Stein takes over after serving as the offensive coordinator at Oregon, and Pate thinks he could be the next up-and-coming young coach. This will be his first head coaching opportunity and he’s already gotten started bringing in some big additions through the transfer portal.

“Kentucky’s got a quarterback,” Pate said. “They went and just stole Kenny Minchey from Will Compton and Nebraska. They’ve portaled in three offensive linemen. Will Stein’s a very highly thought of offensive mind. For those who don’t know, he was at Oregon for a few years and he was the backfill for Kenny Dillingham. Maybe Kenny Dillingham is the comp here. Never been a head coach, goes from Oregon to Arizona State and boom, Arizona State takes off. Can Will Stein be Kentucky Dilly?

“I don’t know, but we’re asking who can come out of nowhere. I don’t know who else in the SEC could come out of nowhere. Ryan Silverfield at Arkansas? But Arkansas has had a measure of success in the past. Kentucky, not so much in football. But they’re a top 30 recruiter and they lost close games last year. It’s not like they’ve been in the wilderness. There were people who were very surprised that they decided to move on from Stoops.”

Lastly, Pate went to the Big 12 and chose Oklahoma State as the final team that has a chance to come out of nowhere and be a College Football Playoff contender. Like Kentucky, the Cowboys parted way with a longtime coach in Mike Gundy, who had been at the helm for two decaes at his alma mater.

They bring in North Texas coach Eric Morris, who got many of his former players to tag along and give the Cowboys one of the top transfer portal classes in the country so far. OSU is 4-20 over the past two seasons and has lost 18 straight conference games, but NIL buy in from donors could help them produce a quick turnaround.

“I’ve got to be real with you, I’m gonna keep an eye on Oklahoma State,” Pate said. “Oklahoma State just went and hired Eric Morris from North Texas and then Morris went and brought along his quarterback and his running back. Mestemaker and Hawkins were both top 10 portal additions. I think the Texas Tech effect is in play here. Because if you know anything about the Oklahoma State situation of late, every second Mike Gundy spent as the head coach there was another second that some of the big money refused to cooperate financially, and a lot of conditions for them opening up their wallet were Mike Gundy leaving.

“So he’s gone now and they brought in Eric Morris. When I say the Texas Tech effect I mean this: just because Texas Tech ended up being the first Big 12 program to go all-in financially, doesn’t mean they’re gonna be the last one to do it. This is kind of where it has to happen. The Big 12 is where it has to happen. Texas Tech’s not the only one where you’ve got really, really deep pocketed people who really, really love football. Oklahoma State’s got that as well. …If they become all in on football, it doesn’t take long for them to be a headline team.”