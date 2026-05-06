NFL Draft 2027: Pro Football Focus reveals Top 10 cornerbacks in college football

Pro Football Focus released their top 10 cornerbacks ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft as we gear up for the next college football season. These 10 defensive backs certainly stick out among the rest in the country.

Below are their rankings, plus their PFF Big Board ranking in parentheses. There are actually three cornerbacks within the top 20 players overall!

So without further ado, let’s dive into the best cornerbacks in the country that are draft eligible for 2027. We are still 11 months away from those selections, but be sure to keep an eye on these guys this fall!

Moore has played two seasons with Notre Dame and will surely jump to the NFL next year. He comes in as the cornerback in college football.

An All-American last year, Moore logged five interceptions, as well as 31 tackles. In total, he has 79 tackles, seven picks, 18 pass deflections and a touchdown.

Next up on the cornerback list is Robinson, who played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs last season. After playing in four and redshirting in 2024, Robinson really stepped up to establish himself as one of the best in college football.

So why is he sought after for the NFL Draft? Well, he had 20 tackles and four interceptions to go along with seven pass deflections in 2025. His coverage skills are just as elite as Moore’s.

Three seasons in and Jones has gotten better each year. While his interception numbers aren’t among the top cornerbacks, you better pray when throwing in his direction.

Jones finished 2025 with 34 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass deflections. After playing in just three games as a freshman, he logged 29 tackles in 11 games in 2024 and had his best year as a redshirt sophomore.

To be fair, Bennee is listed as a safety on Utah’s roster, but he is a versatile defensive back who could play cornerback, per PFF. Last season, Bennee was all over the place.

In 13 games for the Utes last year, he had 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions, five pass deflections and a pick-six. Look for him to be feared as he faces opposing Big 12 offenses in 2026.

Sharpe will be a fifth-year senior in 2026 after playing his entire career with the Hoosiers. He’s not locked into just being a cornerback, either.

After helping Indiana win a national championship last year, he’ll look for more success on the field individually and team-wise. Last season, Sharpe had 50 tackles, six for loss, one interception, six pass deflections, one fumble recovery and four forced fumbles.

Brown made his mark in 2025 playing cornerback. He logged two pick-sixes that were a combined 149 return yards!

Not only that, the Crimson Tide defensive back had 309 tackles, six pass deflections and a forced fumble. Going into Year 3, he should get a chance to rise up these rankings.

Hampton has been a steady cornerback for the Tigers over the last two seasons. He’s played in 27 games and his production has led him to be one of the 10 best at his position, per PFF.

Last year, Hampton had 45 tackles, three for loss and a sack, to go along with an interception and nine pass deflections. He has 72 tackles in his career and three interceptions over two seasons.

Pollock spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Mississippi State and is the first transfer on this cornerback list. He matched his career highs in 2025 while suiting up for Texas Tech and helping them to the CFP.

Over the last two years, Pollock has 96 tackles and 120 in his career. But his interception numbers leapt up from 2024 to ‘25, going from one to five.

Peal left Georgia after two years to play for Syracuse and Fran Brown in 2025. He played only five games in two seasons with the Bulldogs but became one of the best cornerbacks in college football last year.

In 12 games, Peal had 47 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and seven pass deflections. While he didn’t log an interception, ACC quarterbacks were trying to avoid the Orange defender.

The final cornerback on this list is Gray, also from Notre Dame. Boy, the Fighting Irish have quite the defensive backfield going into 2026!

Gray had just 17 tackles in 10 games last year, but still had two interceptions. He has six picks over the course of three seasons and he and Moore should feed off each other all of 2026.