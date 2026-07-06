NFL Draft 2027: Why Miami QB Darian Mensah is No. 1 prospect in class

Darian Mensah, when it’s all said and done, might be the top quarterback prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Miami signal caller just transferred in from Duke and had a phenomenal season at Tulane the year before last.

CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt dove into what makes Mensah a standout athlete and thrower of the football. Even with guys like Dante Moore and Arch Manning potentially competing for the top spot, Mensah has something to say about that.

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“His situational football IQ, his football IQ, his football awareness is top notch,” Hunt said on the College Draft Podcast. “And what’s so remarkable about this guy, and what he does in that realm, we’ve seen it at Tulane in the biggest of games versus upper level competition, we saw it at Duke all throughout the season. Go look at his game versus Clemson. Go look at how 7-5 Duke won the ACC championship …

“And when you’re watching him play, it’s the fact that he is making high level, high leverage throws, third down, backed up offense, red zone offense, end of game situations, four minute offense, it’s all consistent, and he has a very good arm, he has good athleticism, he has his capability, he is an excellent quarterback prospect.”

Darian Mensah the top QB in the 2027 NFL Draft?

Last season at Duke, Mensah threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 66.8% completion percentage. He led the ACC in yards and touchdowns in 2025.

“And so when I look at him now in Miami, you know, obviously upgraded talent, but also upgrading competition in terms of the pressure of the moment, you know, every game is a big pressure moment,” Hunt said. “Even though he’s … staying within the same conference, I think he’s ready for it, and what more would you need to see if he did all of this at Tulane?

“You say, ‘Well, I would like to see him play, you know, in a bigger conference.’ Okay, then he goes to Duke. Well, he does it at Duke, and he’s doing it against Clemson, and he won the ACC championship … And so I have no doubt in my mind he’s going to do it at Miami. Has a great run game, which he didn’t have at Duke. He had it at Tulane, but he didn’t have it at Duke. And so this dude to me is, and he’s going to be a junior, but I feel like he puts together another season, he’s going to come out, so right now, as even as a junior, he is my number one quarterback prospect.”

Mensah replaces Carson Beck, who was selected in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Beck came over from Georgia and had a resurgent year, helping the Hurricanes reach the national championship.

Granted, those are heavy expectations for Mensah as he potentially plays his final collegiate season. Still, if Hunt’s evaluations are correct, Miami should be in the thick of it with Mensah under center.