NFL Draft fans have been waiting for Jeremiah Smith to leave college for a while. They will have to wait at least one more year, as the Ohio State wide receiver prepares for his final season in Columbus. He is not the only talented player at the position possibly entering the 2027 NFL Draft.

Cam Coleman, the recent Texas transfer, is one of them. Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice is already quite high on Coleman as a prospect, saying he is in the same tier as Smith. While the Ohio State product is still WR1, Coleman is “closer” than many believe.

“As good as Jeremiah Smith is, do NOT sleep on Cam Coleman,” Tice said via X. “He’s closer to Smith than people are giving him credit for… Smith is WR1 but Coleman is in the same tier.”

The comparison between Smith and Coleman goes back much longer than this NFL Draft cycle. Both were considered Five-Star Plus+ prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Smith was the No. 1 overall player, while Coleman came in at No. 4. This comes via the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

One thing has changed for Coleman since his initial commitment. He is no longer at Auburn, entering the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Steve Sarkisian and Texas won out, putting him into the offense as the key piece for quarterback Arch Manning. Plenty of people in Austin are excited about what the connection will look like.

Smith is looking to once again put up a fantastic campaign before going and being an incredibly high draft pick. Back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons are already on the board with 163 catches, as are 27 touchdowns. When it’s all said and done, there is a real chance Smith leaves the program as the all-time leader in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

We will actually get to see these guys square off early in 2026. Ohio State travels down to the 40 Acres for a third game in as many seasons vs. Texas. As brilliant as Smith is, he’s struggled when going up against the Longhorns. Two games have resulted in just seven receptions for 46 yards and no touchdowns. And then there is Coleman, who will get his first taste of the matchup.

NFL personnel are going to be all over Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12. Coleman and Smith certainly will be at the front of their minds.