NFL Draft expert says CJ Carr on track to be 'legendary Notre Dame QB'

Notre Dame‘s CJ Carr will enter his redshirt sophomore season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Along with that, he is considered by many to be in the conversation as a first-round pick in next April’s NFL Draft if all goes according to plan. The expectations are sky-high for both Carr and the Fighting Irish, who will likely enter the season on the short list of national title favorites.

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay heaped even more praise on Carr this week after his standout performance at the Manning Passing Academy, as well as a review of Carr’s tape from last season.

“He’s the best quarterback has had during our lifetime,” McShay said on his podcast. “I think he has a chance to be absolutely sensational. I think CJ Carr is tracking toward being a legendary Notre Dame quarterback.”

McShay doesn’t include Joe Montana, who played in South Bend from 1974-78, in that conversation because he wasn’t old enough to witness him play. But since Montana, the Fighting Irish have had two first-round picks and a pair of second-rounders taken in the draft, all of whom the longtime draft analyst believes are looking up at Carr on the list of all-time ND quarterbacks.

Carr ascending heading into a huge season

Carr finished his first year as a starter by completing 67% of his passes, throwing for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. And even his weaknesses, McShay believes can be remedied with more in-game experience.

“The encouraging part about the weaknesses I saw from CJ Carr is they were predictable and understandable as a first-year starter,” he added. “And I didn’t see a ton of them. I thought the USC game, even though they won by I think 10 points, might have been his worst tape. I thought the Pitt tape was underwhelming, too. … The one trend I saw was there were moments where you could see a little bit of the inexperience in the first time through as a starter trying to do too much.”

More weight will be on Carr’s shoulders this season after the Fighting Irish saw All-American running back Jeremiyah Love leave for the NFL Draft. But ND returns leading receiver Jordan Faison (49 catches last year) and also landed former Ohio State five-star signees Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter out of the transfer portal.

That all sets up for Carr, who McShay ranks as his No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 draft class, to have a huge second season under center before potentially leaving early for the NFL. However, he could just easily return to Notre Dame for 2027 and truly look to cement his legendary status.