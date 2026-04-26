NFL Draft Round Up: SMU Drafted and UDFA Signings

The Ponies didn’t make a ton of noise in the 2026 NFL Draft, but SMU did officially hit the 2026 NFL Draft board with one pick in the fourth round and four undrafted free agent signings.

Lone Pony in the NFL Draft:

Matthew Hibner, TE, Baltimore Ravens

SMU TE Matthew Hibner went in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 133rd pick to the Baltimore Ravens.

Per our full round up on Hibner signing with the Ravens, the tight end notched 55 catches for 804 yards and eight touchdowns over 27 games with the Mustangs.

After a solid Combine performance and SMU Pro Day with confirmed meetings with NFL teams (not including Ravens), Hibner is the only SMU player to be drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; SMU Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner (88) attempts to catch the ball against Arizona Wildcats defensive back Devin Dunn (29) in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, after the conclusion of the NFL Draft, a few undrafted Ponies went on to sign with multiple teams.

Pony UDFA Signings:

Isaiah Nwokobia, S, Cincinnati Bengals

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Southern Methodist player Isaiah Nwokobia answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Nwokobia signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent.

Despite suffering an injury at the end of the season for the Mustangs, Nwokobia was still able to put pen to paper and join an NFL roster and is off to Ohio.

The SMU safety earned First-Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and was named AAC Championship Game MVP in 2023.

Jordan Hudson, WR, Dallas Cowboys:

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; SMU wideout Jordan Hudson (WO23) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It was no secret Jordan Hudson was a top contender to sign with an NFL team after his performance at the NFL Combine and his reported meetings after SMU Pro Day. As it turns out, Hudson will be staying home right here in D-Town, signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Hudson finished off at the Hilltop with his best collegiate season last year with a team-high 766 receiving yards and six touchdowns, earning All-ACC Third-Team honors.

Isaiah Smith, DE, Carolina Panthers:

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Isaiah Smith (1) during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Isaiah Smith says he spent about 70 days training in Miami prior to SMU Pro Day saying, “I’ll help them win the Super Bowl” as his message to NFL Teams.

The Carolina Panthers clearly took note. The SMU defensive end was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Panthers on Saturday.

Smith finished off strong with the Mustangs his senior year, with 18 TFLs (leading the ACC), 8.5 sacks (a career best and good for fourth in the ACC) and finished with a career-high 3.5 sacks at Boston College on Nov. 8, tied for second most in a game in program history.

Cam Roberston, DL, Arizona Cardinals:

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Cameron Robertson (9) stands at the line against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cam Robertson signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

After SMU Pro Day, Robertson said, “I can play through adversity. They love how hard I go,” as his message to teams, and the Cardinals will look to take him up on that.

The Mustangs team captain finished his senior season on the Hilltop with a career-best 52 tackles (27 solo), a career-high 10 TFLs, a career-high 5.0 sacks, a career-high eight tackles on two occasions and a season-high 1.5 sacks in win against Stanford on Oct. 11.

Notable Mustangs to go undrafted and unsigned (so far):

RJ Maryland, WR

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; SMU tight end RJ Maryland (TE16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 6’4, 240-pound TE has yet to be drafted, despite a solid NFL Combine performance and finishing his career at SMU as the all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end.

However, after tearing his ACL (when Hibner was able to then shine for the ‘Stangs), his NFL prospect hype has taken a toll.

Maryland hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father, Russell Maryland, former NFL defensive lineman with some merit to show for it — first overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft, three-time Super Bowl champion, and 10 seasons (1991–2000), primarily with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ahmaad Moses, S

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Yamir Knight (8) and safety Ahmaad Moses (3) are interviewed by Fox Sports broadcaster Joel Klatt after the Holiday Bowl against the Arizona Wildcats at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The SMU team captain has yet to John Hancock with any NFL teams yet despite finishing with record stats at SMU and as All ACC first team honors.

Moses was one of few Mustangs invited to the NFL Combine and opted out of the 40-yard dash, but defied odds on his vertical high jump ranking fifth (3-way tie) amongst safeties. However he did receive surgery after the NFL Combine which could be what is hindering his ability to sign with a team.

Moses confirmed he informally met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after SMU Pro Day, but we will have to wait and see if anything plays out there.