NFL endorses Protect College Sports Act as 'important step' toward stability

The NFL has released a statement in support of the Protect College Sports Act. The league cited the need for stability in the college athletics landscape and said the bill is an “important step” toward that point.

Tuesday’s statement comes ahead of a scheduled markup this week – the next step in the legislative process. The NFL also voiced its support for the bill’s provision regarding the voluntary pooling of media rights. That has been a key point of conversation about the bipartisan legislation, particularly since the Big Ten and SEC have spoken out against the idea.

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The NFL also said it plans to keep working with Congressional leadership as the bill moves ahead. A markup is on the schedule for Thursday, the Senate Commerce Committee previously announced.

“The National Football League applauds Senators Ted Cruz, Maria Cantwell, Eric Schmitt, and Chris Coons for their bipartisan leadership in introducing the Protect College Sports Act of 2026,” the statement reads. “Healthy, stable, and thriving collegiate athletics is essential to the future of American sports, including Olympic sports, and this legislation is an important step to achieving that for the benefit of all college athletes and institutions alike.

“By utilizing proven models like the voluntary pooling of media rights under the Sports Broadcasting Act, which supports broad, fan-friendly distribution of NFL games, this legislation will support college athletics and ensure fans will be able to access their favorite games across today’s changing media landscape. The League looks forward to continue working with Congressional leaders as this bill moves through the legislative process.”

The NFL was one of three major voices to weigh in on the Protect College Sports Act on Tuesday. In a joint statement, the NFLPA and NBPA said they support the legislation and cited certain provisions in the bipartisan bill, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

“The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) appreciate the bipartisan effort that has gone into developing the Protect College Sports Act from Senators Cruz, Cantwell, Schmitt, and Coons, and believe that the bill includes several important provisions designed to protect college athletes, including guaranteeing NIL rights and providing medical and healthcare benefits,” the statement reads.

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“We encourage continued meaningful stakeholder engagement and negotiations to further strengthen the bill as it moves through Congress to ensure college athletes are protected and empowered.”

The NFL’s comments about the Sports Broadcasting Act also came after a separate hearing on Capitol Hill during which media rights came up. Commissioner Roger Goodell declined an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee about how the sports landscape has evolved since the SBA’s enactment in 1961.

From a college sports perspective, the idea of pooling media rights has swirled for some time. The Protect College Sports Act would give schools the ability to do that if they reach a 75% threshold of opt-ins. After the bill’s introduction, though, the SEC publicly pushed back on that idea as the league, along with the Big Ten, requested revisions.

With the markup approaching, revisions are already in the works. However, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger, “little to no changes” took place in Title II, which is where the pooling of media rights comes up in the bill.