NFL insider lays out Brendan Sorsby's next steps after NFL Supplemental Draft denial

The NFL issued a strong rebuke of Brendan Sorsby and his history of sports gambling when it formally denied the former Texas Tech quarterback’s petition to enter the league through its summer supplemental draft, which hasn’t been held since 2019. But even as his high-powered lawyers threaten legal action against the league, Sorsby’s future in football remains in a precarious state.

In the meantime, Sorsby continues to workout in preparation for a hastily scheduled Pro Day in Lubbock tentatively set for July 10, according to ESPN insider Tom Pelissero. Of course, the only chance that Pro Day actually takes place as planned is if the NFL loses in court, which most legal experts don’t expect to happen given the ironclad language in the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

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Which stands the question: what’s next for Brendan Sorsby? Pelissero spelled out Sorsby’s potential next steps during a Wednesday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, including signing with another pro football league like the CFL or transferring to a junior college football program for the 2026 season. Of course, both of those options present their own unique challenges that might not make sense for a quarterback NFL scouts believe could be a first-round selection in next April’s 2027 NFL Draft.

“I would say the ship has sailed on the NCAA piece because he’s already withdrawn the lawsuit. … And, also, would any other school in the NCAA take him right now? … I don’t see that happening,” Pelissero said Wednesday. “Essentially the options boil down to this: yes, he could go play in the CFL, he could go play JUCO ball somewhere. (But) I’d say the (realistic) options are really this: No. 1, you fight a little bit more and try to go after the NFL and make them hold a supplemental draft. Which, again, I’m not a lawyer, but the plain language of the CBA says (the NFL) gets to choose (to hold it). … Or, he can train, stay in Texas, train every single day, stay out of trouble, and be one of the top quarterbacks next April.”

What are Brendan Sorsby's realistic options for the 2026 season after the #NFL announced it will not hold a Supplemental Draft this summer?@tompelissero pic.twitter.com/KiITAQBs91 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 24, 2026

Returning to play football at Texas Tech appears out of the question after Sorsby dismissed his legal challenge last week citing the university’s decision to bar him from playing in 2026 in spite of the temporary injunction order signed June 8 granting him eligibility. That decision notwithstanding, Texas Tech officials have been supportive of Sorsby and previously offered school-sponsored support for his diagnosed gambling disorder through its Center for Students in Addiction Recovery (CSAR) program that provides outpatient clinical care and treatment. Sorsby recently completed a 35-day stay at an in-patient treatment center in Arizona to address his gambling addiction.

Sorsby announced his intention to part ways with Texas Tech late June 15, one week after a retired Texas state judge granted him an injunction that restored his collegiate eligibility. The 22-year-old Sorsby admitted placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26, including more than 40 wagers on Indiana football games in 2022 when he was a freshman reserve with the Hoosiers. Those betting activities carried over to his time at Cincinnati, which was reportedly notified of Sorsby’s gambling proclivities in Aug. 2025, according to USA Today’s Matt Hayes.