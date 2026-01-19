Nick Saban compares Indiana success to Alabama, warns Curt Cignetti about next step

Nick Saban understands what Curt Cignetti is going through. Before Saban took over at Alabama in 2007, the program had failed to post a winning record for four consecutive seasons. In just two seasons, Saban transformed Alabama into one of the premier programs in the country.

Likewise, Cignetti has turned Indiana into a college football juggernaut despite the program’s lackluster history. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Saban revealed how a new challenge will await Cignetti next season.

“One of the things that these guys are going to have to go through, which Curt’s going to have to go through, is, he has done this phenomenal job in Indiana. Everybody wanted to come to Indiana. People wanted to transfer there,” Saban said. “Everybody wanted to go there because they wanted to prove something. That’s how it was at Alabama. Then, when you win in 2009 and you climbed the mountain successfully, you become the mountain.

“Now, everybody wants to come because of what your program can do for them, and that dynamic changes everything dramatically, in terms of how you got to motivate your players, how you put together your team. Our 2009 team was the first national championship at Alabama.

“Julio [Jones], Mark Barron, all those guys came to Alabama because they wanted to prove something. They were Alabama guys. But, once we won, everybody was coming to Alabama for what Alabama could do for them, and that changed the dynamic dramatically, and that was more challenging for me as a coach.”

Of course, the change in dynamics didn’t prevent Nick Saban from winning. He won another five national titles at the helm of Alabama.

Cignetti can only hope to achieve similar success for the Hoosiers. Indiana is a favorite against Miami in the national championship game tonight. If the Hoosiers cap off their flawless season with a win, they’ll no longer be the underdogs of college football.

Instead, they’ll enter every game next season with a target on their back. Alas, before Indiana can worry about others coming for the crown, they have to secure it.

On Monday, Curt Cignetti and Co. will square off against Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN.