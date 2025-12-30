Nick Saban: 'People still don't have the proper respect for Indiana'

Nick Saban recently stood on the first tee when one of his regular golfing buddies, a diehard Alabama fan, surprised him with a bold take: “We should be able to beat Indiana. That should be a win for us.” The former Crimson Tide head coach, now in his second year post-retirement, was stunned by his friend’s audacity: “What are you talking about? Indiana has a really good team.”

Saban’s presumptuous golfing buddy, referring to No. 9 Alabama’s (11-3) upcoming College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the top-seeded and undefeated Hoosiers (13-0) in Thursday’s Rose Bowl (4 pm ET), admitted he simply couldn’t wrap his mind around the idea Indiana has a quality football team.

“I said, ‘You better get it in your head because they were good last year and they’re really good this year,’” Saban countered. “‘Did you watch them beat Ohio State and how physical they played?'”

The 74-year-old Saban recalled the recent conversation to point out how most college football fans — including those in and around Tuscaloosa — still don’t seem to be giving the No. 1-ranked Hoosiers their just due, even after Indiana outmuscled defending national champion Ohio State for the Big Ten Championship earlier this month in Indianapolis.

“I think to the outside world, away from Indiana, people still don’t have the proper respect for Indiana,” Saban said Tuesday afternoon during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Now I’m not saying that’s true for Alabama’s football team — I know their coaches have respect and I know the players have respect and they know it’s going to be a very, very challenging matchup for them. But I’m just talking about from a fan perspective, because fans don’t look at the game from a technical standpoint like we all do, and Indiana is a damn good team. I just think, on a national level, people still don’t see them as a great team that they are.”

Second-year Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, a former Alabama assistant under Saban, has certainly made believers out of those in the Big Ten. Especially after guiding his Hoosiers to the program’s first Big Ten title since 1967 by knocking off the previously unbeaten Buckeyes in Indianapolis to complete the program’s first-ever 13-0 regular season. In all, the upstart Hoosiers are 24-2 overall in two seasons under Cignetti, who implemented much of what he learned in five seasons under Saban into an Indiana program more known for its prowess on the basketball court than the gridiron.