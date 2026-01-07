The College Football Playoff semifinal is about to kick off. There, Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti has his team in unfamiliar territory, looking to win its first-ever national championship. Naturally, with that has come interest in Cignetti at the NFL level.

Amid those rumors circling Cignetti, legendary head coach Nick Saban appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. Having had Cignetti on his staff at Alabama, he knows Cignetti well. So, it was interesting to hear the concerns Saban brought up regarding a jump to the NFL.

“I’ve never talked to Curt about going to the NFL,” Saban said. “I don’t really know that he has any interest in doing that. I will say this, though, it is a fairly difficult transition to go from college to the NFL if you’ve never been in the NFL before.”

Saban was head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2005 to 2006 and had a 15-17 record during his time there, before going back to college at Alabama. He had, however, previously been an assistant coach in the NFL. That’s similar to Bill Walsh, who coached in the NFL as an assistant, became the head coach at Stanford, and then became an NFL head coach. Others, however, like Steve Spurrier, didn’t coach in the NFL at all before making the jump to head coach. That makes for a difficult transition because of the inherent differences between the two levels of the sport.

“When I took the Dolphins job, I had been in the NFL for six years prior to that. Four years as a coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, two in Houston as a secondary coach. So, I understood the NFL, but if you never coached in the NFL. I mean, developing players is not a lot different, but how you bring players to the team is tremendously different. I think you’ve got to have an organization that is vertically integrated from top down to be able to have success in the NFL,” Saban said.

“Because you have a lot more impediments in terms of competitive balance in the NFL. You’ve got a salary cap. You can’t draft whoever you want to draft. You’ve got to draft who’s available when you pick. So, sometimes that doesn’t work out. You’ve got to pay the right kind of guys on your roster and on your team. Then, you’ve got to develop a team chemistry that is a little bit different than working with college players.”

For his part, Cignetti has never coached at the NFL level. Instead, he’s worked his way up through different levels of college football. Now, he’s thriving in the NIL and Transfer Portal era of the sport. Still, as Saban warned, the parity is simply not comparable at the two levels, which is part of the challenge.

“So, it’s a lot different in terms of the system and the parity of the system. Things that you can do in college, and that’s one of the reasons I came back to college. After two years in Miami, I said I can control my own destiny a lot better in college than I can in the NFL because here we have a team that I took over that’s 4-12, oldest team in the league, $17 million over the salary cap, and no draft picks because they gave them all up for Ricky Williams. All that is kind of hard to overcome. I love Ricky Williams. He’s a great competitor and a great player and played great for us,” Saban said.

“But there’s a lot of obstacles in the NFL that are a lot different. You don’t see a lot of games in the NFL, like 70 percent of the games are decided by a touchdown or less. You don’t have that same parity in college football. I think it’s more difficult to succeed because of that, sort of, competitive balance that’s created by the league, which is really good and what makes the NFL what it is.”

The NFL calls for plenty of successful college coaches. After all, there are only 32 of those extremely prestigious jobs. So, it wouldn’t be shocking if Cignetti tried his hand at the next level. For the time being, though, he’ll need to focus on the College Football Playoff.