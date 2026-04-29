Nick Saban reveals if anything could get him out of coaching retirement

Nick Saban made one thing clear on Wednesday when appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show. He is not a fully retired man. Instead, Saban just stepped away from his coaching role at Alabama. Going on the road with ESPN College GameDay has been a fun experience for him, even if there are aspects of coaching he does miss.

“I didn’t retire totally,” Saban said. “I just retired from coaching. I really enjoy working with ESPN, doing the draft, doing GameDay. I do quite a bit of speaking. I’ve got a lot of time to do other things that I would never have time to do otherwise. So I miss coaching a little bit. I miss the relationships with the players, I miss the competition. But it’s a trade-off.”

Hearing this might make people wonder if there might be an opportunity that draws Saban back. His answer there remains quite the same — call Ms. Terry. Ultimately, she is the one who is going to be making the final decision. Saban probably does not have the green light to uproot the family, which is currently situated in West Alabama.

“Well, when people call, all’s I can tell all the fans out there is Ms. Terry says, ‘If you take a job, you’re commuting.’ She’s not moving, she’s not leaving the grandkids. She’s not leaving any of that,” Saban said.

So, this led to Finebaum making the assumption there will be no return to coaching for Saban. And turns out, the assumption is the right one.

“No. That’s probably right.”

Saban left Alabama following the 2023 season and will go down as one of the greatest head coaches to ever do it. His six national championships in Tuscaloosa match Paul “Bear” Bryant. Where Saban gets an advantage over Bryant is the title he won while with the LSU Tigers. Saban’s total will finish at seven.

There is still plenty of involvement in football, though. Saban has become a staple of College GameDay and brought his wealth of knowledge. Apparently, there is not much of a difference in how he prepares for the show compared to his coaching days. Saban wants to make sure folks at ESPN put together the best broadcast possible.

At the age of 74 years old, programs across the country would come calling for Saban. They still might, even though he, once again, made it clear the path of returning is pretty much impossible.