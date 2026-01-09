All four coaches left in the College Football Playoff have one thing in common — they worked under Nick Saban at Alabama. This includes Indiana‘s Curt Cignetti (WR coach, 2007–2011), Oregon‘s Dan Lanning (GA, 2015), Ole Miss‘ Pete Golding (DC, 2018–2022) and Miami‘s Mario Cristobal (AHC, OL coach, 2013–2016).

During ESPN College GameDay ahead of the Fiesta Bowl between Miami and Ole Miss, the broadcast aired a segment where each coach ran down some of their best memories coaching under Saban. Saban responded by explaining what made each of these four now head coaches unique.

“All these guys were different,” Saban said. “They all coached a different positions. You know, Mario was an offensive line coach, Pete was a defensive coordinator. Dan Lanning was a linebacker guy. (Cignetti) was a receiver coach — and they all won a national championship while they were with us.”

While each coach brought their own flavor to the Alabama coaching staff, Saban revealed some similarities he’s noticed in all four along the way. He’s hoping they’re using it to their advantage in their current coaching philosophy.

“But they had some characteristics that were very similar,” Saban said. “They had great competitive character. They were good people, they were good teachers, they could relate well with the players. And there’s one thing that they learned from me: it’s how to get your ass chewed out. And I hope that they learned how to do it.”

Nick Saban: "There's one thing that they learned from me: It's how to get your ass chewed out." pic.twitter.com/wOkAR0bXls — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 8, 2026

Saban’s comment at the end drew laughter from the ESPN College GameDay crew around him. With each coach leading their team this deep in the CFP, it’s clear each of them learned a thing or two from Saban along the way. Of course, Saban won six national championships, including three College Football Playoffs.

Cignetti, Lanning, Golding and Cristobal all got a taste of what a national championship was like under Saban’s guidance. Now, all four have the opportunity to win one themselves, for the first time, as a head coach.

First up is the Fiesta Bowl between Miami and Ole Miss, which is set for Thursday night with the winner set to advance to the national championship game on Jan. 19. On Friday night, the other half of the title game will be decided during the Peach Bowl between top-seeded Indiana and Oregon.