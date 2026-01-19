Nick Saban trolls Big Ten, provides hilarious reason they have NIL advantage

Nick Saban said the modern era of college football benefits the Big Ten the most out of all of the conferences. With the transfer portal and NIL the primary goal for roster construction, the Big Ten reaps the awards, per the seven-time national champion coach.

Was Saban honest or was he trolling? Maybe a little of both, as he detailed on Monday’s Pat McAfee Show.

“In this day and age of the culture we have now in college football, paying players, name, image and likeness, transfer, it’s an advantage for the Big Ten,” Saban said. “You’ll never convince me otherwise. The North. Because people in the South would not go to the North unless you paid them.”

Ahead of Indiana-Miami in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Saban conceded a game like this is good for the programs and for the sport as a whole. Of course, he said that before poking fun at the Big Ten, repped by Indiana this year.

“It’s good for college football when teams like Indiana do what they’ve done,” Saban said. “I mean, it’s great for college football. Gives everybody hope that we can turn our program around, we can have success, and we have the right people in the right culture.

“But it’s also great for college football when communities like Miami, the ‘U; and the tradition that they have, get back into it … there’s a lot of interest in that. So this game, to me, is tremendous for both sides, and whoever wins, it’s going to be great for college football.”