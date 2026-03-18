Nielsen releases Top 10 most popular men's college basketball teams for 2025-26 regular season

Following a surge in viewership during the 2025-26 regular season, March Madness has arrived. As the tournament gets underway, Nielsen has released the Top 10 most-popular teams in men’s college basketball this year.

The data combines total Nielsen Big Data + Panel viewership with teams’ followers on both Facebook and Instagram. TV ratings increase during the regular season across all three major networks – FOX, CBS and ESPN/ABC – and household viewership increased by 10%, Nielsen told On3.

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Nielsen’s Top 10 most popular teams in men’s college basketball are different from the most-watched teams of the season. However, the latest rankings still include the same networks: ABC, CBS, CNBC, The CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, ION, NBC, truTV, TNT and USA Network.

1. Duke

Duke came in as the No. 1 most-popular team in men’s college basketball this year, according to Nielsen. The Blue Devils have a strong social media following, fueled by 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 764,000 on Facebook, and played in four of the top five most-watched games of the season.

Duke’s top game was a Thanksgiving win over Arkansas in front of 6.8 million viewers, and the Blue Devils’ win over Michigan ranks No. 3 on the year with 4.3 million viewers on ESPN. Their loss to North Carolina was also this year’s fourth-most-watched game with 3.5 million viewers.

2. Kentucky

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At No. 2, Kentucky also has a big following on social media. The Wildcats’ men’s basketball team has 689,000 Facebook followers and 572,000 Instagram followers.

On TV this season, UK’s game against Arkansas came in as one of the Top 10 most-watched. An average of 2.39 million people tuned in as the Wildcats took down John Calipari and the Razorbacks in January.

3. North Carolina

North Carolina also has more than 1 million followers across Facebook and Instagram, led by 609,000 for the latter. The Tar Heels were also a top draw during the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season.

UNC played in three of the top five most-watched games of the regular season, according to data compiled by On3. The biggest was on Thanksgiving as 6.5 million viewers watched the Tar Heels take on Michigan State.

4. Michigan

Throughout Year 2 under Dusty May, Michigan drew strong TV ratings as one of the most-watched teams in men’s college basketball. Add in the Wolverines’ more than 700,000 Facebook and Instagram followers, and they came in at No. 4 on Nielsen’s Top 10 most-popular teams during the regular season.

Michigan’s loss to Duke was the Wolverines’ most-watched game of the year as 4.3 million people tuned in for the high-profile neutral-court showdown. The Wolverines’ wins over Michigan State also both ranked in the Top 10 games of the regular season.

5. Kansas

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Kansas has more than 700,000 followers across Facebook and Instagram, which helped propel the Jayhawks to No. 5 on Nielsen’s Top 10 most-popular teams in men’s college basketball. KU also played in some highly rated games on TV this season.

Kansas’ win over BYU averaged 2.11 million viewers to become the Jayhawks’ top audience of the season. All told, they played in four games with more than 1.8 million viewers, including the Feb. 23 game against Houston (1.95 million).

6. Arkansas

As part of Arkansas’ run to the SEC Tournament title game, the Razorbacks played in two of the Top 10 most-watched games of the regular season. Add in their more than 450,000 Facebook and Instagram followers, and they check it at No. 6 in Nielsen’s most-popular men’s college basketball teams.

Arkansas was notably part of the loaded Thanksgiving slate, falling to Duke in the most-watched game of the season to date, with an average of 6.8 million viewers. In addition, the Razorbacks’ loss to Kentucky ranks as the 10th-most-watched game of the year with 2.4 million viewers on Jan. 31.

7. Illinois

In late January and early February, Illinois played in some of its most-watched games of the year. The leader was the matchup against Michigan, which averaged 2.2 million viewers on FS1.

The Fighting Illini head into March Madness with more than 300,000 social media followers. Combine that with their total viewership during the regular season, and they’re among Nielsen’s most popular men’s college basketball teams.

8. Indiana

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Although Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament this season, the Hoosiers still drew strong viewership. Their win against Kentucky averaged 1.96 million viewers while the game against Michigan State on March 1 averaged 1.83 million.

IU also has nearly 450,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram, which helped propel them to No. 8 in Nielsen’s most popular men’s college basketball teams. The Hoosiers opted not to participate in a postseason tournament this year, meaning their season ended in the Big Ten Tournament.

9. Ohio State

Ohio State heads into the NCAA Tournament with four wins in its last five games and pushed Michigan to the brink in the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes’ Jan. 23 regular-season game against the Wolverines also drew big TV numbers.

An average of 1.9 million viewers tuned in for UM’s victory, which marked Ohio State’s most-watched game of the season. The Buckeyes also come in at No. 9 in Nielsen’s most popular men’s college basketball teams with nearly 425,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram.

10. Florida

Rounding out Nielsen’s Top 10 most-popular men’s college basketball teams, Florida played in three games with more than 1.75 million viewers this year. The biggest was against Kentucky on March 7, with 1.84 million people watching on average.

The reigning champions also have more than 340,000 followers across Facebook and Instagram. They enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the No. 1 seeds in the bracket.

Now, it’s on to the NCAA Tournament. The First Four got underway on Wednesday, and the Round of 64 will begin Thursday with a full slate of games on the docket.