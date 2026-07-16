Nike announces NIL Athlete deals with multiple top CFB players

Global sportswear brand Nike announced Thursday that it has agreed to new NIL agreements with eight elite college football players, further strengthening one of the industry’s strongest brand football rosters. As part of its NIL agreements, Nike provides the college athletes “unparalleled” support in the form of both specialized products as well as with their content and media.

Among those joining the Nike brand include Ole Miss quarterback-running back duo Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy; Texas receiver Cam Coleman and edge rusher Colin Simmons; LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green; Oregon quarterback Dante Moore; as well as a paid of five-star true freshmen in Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis and Ohio State receiver Chris Henry Jr.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“Nike leverages the full weight of the brand to provide unparalleled partnership to athletes across its football roster — giving them tools for long-term success across sport, business and culture,” Nike’s press release read. “Nike’s NIL partnerships also extend to athlete-centered design and innovation, as well as support for athletes in their pursuit to stand for something bigger.”

The eight new collegiate additions join 11 new high school signings as Nike further expands what the company described as “the youngest and fastest football roster at the center of culture and sport, spanning high school players, college athletes and elite pros.” As NIL partners, the new collegiate and high school signees will help shape the Nike brand as it moves forward into the future.

“Nike’s football roster has always been defined by the athletes who are shaping where the game goes next,” Nike executive vice president of global sports marketing Ann Miller said in a release Thursday. “These signings reflect our commitment to serving the best football talent at every level with the support, innovation and partnership they need to reach their full potential on the field and away from the game.”

The newest brand additions join a Nike football roster that already includes NFL pros Saquon Barkley, Kendrick Bourne, Ja’Marr Chase, Jayden Daniels, Najee Harris, Derrick Henry, Jerry Jeudy, Trent McDuffie, Tetairoa McMillan, Kyler Murray, Malik Nabers, Shedeur Sanders, Jameson Williams and Bryce Young, as well as Alabama redshirt freshman quarterback Keelon Russell and Oregon freshman safety Jett Washington.