Nissan Heisman House listed for sale at $32 million

If you ever wanted to own the Heisman House, well, it’s at least listed on Zillow so you can start saving! Funny enough, the actual house was listed 20 days ago on the website.

Are you ready to guess the price? You’re not ready for it if you want to move to Pasadena, California!

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For a quick $32 million, the Heisman House on 380 S San Rafael Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 can be yours! It’s just under two miles from the iconic Rose Bowl! The photos are just as nice as the images you see on television during the annual commercial that’s updated with former Heisman Trophy winners.

“One of the most extraordinary residential offerings in Southern California, 380 S. San Rafael Avenue stands as arguably Pasadena’s premier estate, an irreplaceable Jacobean Tudor Revival masterpiece set on nearly 5 private, gated acres in the city’s most prestigious enclave,” the Heisman House listing reads. “Commissioned by the Bernard family and designed by the acclaimed architectural firm Morgan, Walls & Clements, the residence was completed in 1928 and represents an unparalleled combination of architectural significance, scale, privacy, and provenance. Hidden behind gates and enveloped by majestic oaks, manicured gardens, and rolling lawns, the approximately 18,665-square-foot manor commands breathtaking views across the Arroyo Seco, creating the rare feeling of an English country estate in the heart of Pasadena.

Heisman House listed for sale, start bidding

“Its iconic castellated tower, slate rooflines, leaded-glass windows, and exquisitely preserved period detailing showcase a level of craftsmanship and permanence that is virtually impossible to replicate today. Steeped in cultural history, the estate is recognized worldwide as the exterior of Wayne Manor in the original Batman television series and has been featured in numerous acclaimed film and television productions. Yet beyond its celebrated pedigree, the property offers every modern luxury, including a resort-caliber pool, pickleball court, private theater, and exceptional indoor and outdoor spaces designed for both intimate family living and grand-scale entertaining. Originally showcased in Architectural Digest, this singular estate is more than a home; it is one of Pasadena’s defining landmarks and an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire what many would consider the finest legacy property in the city.”

The Nissan Heisman House regularly updates with a new version of the commercial each college football season. So, expect Fernando Mendoza to make an appearance this fall! Usually past Heisman winners are put into comedic situations, such as moving in, personal space and more. You know, roommate stuff! But if you actually are able to purchase this home, maybe you won’t have to worry about it!