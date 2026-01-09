Noah Whittington injury update: Oregon makes final decision on RB's status vs. Indiana in Peach Bowl
With kickoff approaching for the Peach Bowl, Oregon has announced Noah Whittington’s status. He is officially a game-time decision after initially appearing on the availability report Friday night.
Whittington is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and the issues are still mounting for the Oregon backfield. Jordon Davison is out for the College Football Playoff semifinal after suffering a broken collarbone. In addition, ESPN’s Katie George said two defensive players – safety Kilohana Haasenritter and linebacker Brayden Platt – are moving over to running back in light of the injury issues.
Kickoff between Indiana and Oregon is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Here is the final Peach Bowl availability report, which was released 90 minutes before kickoff.
Indiana Hoosiers
- DL Stephen Daley – Out
- DL Kellan Wyatt – Out
- DB Amariyun Knighten – Out
- DB Bryson Bonds – Out
- RB Lee Beebe Jr. – Out
- DL Andrew DePaepe – Out
- K Brendan Franke – Game-Time Decision
Oregon Ducks
- DB Daylen Austin – Out
- RB Jordon Davison – Out
- DB Kingston Lopa – Out
- WR Kyler Kasper – Out
- DB Sione Laulea – Out
- WR Evan Stewart – Out
- WR Justius Lowe – Out
- DB Solomon Davis – Out
- RB Makhi Hughes – Out
- RB Da’Jaun Riggs – Out
- RB Jayden Limar – Out
- OL Gernorris Wilson – Out
- RB Noah Whittington – Game Time Decision
Whittington enters Friday’s College Football semifinal as Oregon’s leading rusher this season. He has taken 129 carries for 829 yards and six touchdowns while adding 98 receiving yards in the passing game.
Losing Davison, though, means Oregon loses its leader in touchdowns this season. He has found the end zone 15 times while rushing for 667 yards to rank second behind Whittington, providing a strong one-two punch in the backfield.
Oregon was already down Jayden Limar for the Peach Bowl after he entered the transfer portal and since left the team. Dierre Hill – the Ducks’ third-leading rusher – is expected to be available, as is Jay Harris, who is also in the portal but plans to stay with the program until the season ends.
Friday’s game marks a rematch for Oregon and Indiana after the two teams squared off at Autzen Stadium during the regular season. The Hoosiers held a 13-10 lead at halftime in that matchup before the two teams went back-and-forth in the second half. But an 8-yard touchdown pass from Fernando Mendoza to Elijah Sarratt put IU ahead 27-20, and Nico Radicic ultimately helped seal it with a field goal en route to a 30-20 victory.
It marked Oregon’s lone loss of the season as the Ducks still made a run to the CFP. Kickoff for the Peach Bowl is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.