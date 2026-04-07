North Carolina coach Michael Malone fired up about Duke rivalry: 'I didn't come here to be second'

New North Carolina coach Michael Malone was brought in to compete for championships, something previous coach Hubert Davis didn’t do well enough despite winning at a high clip. And there’s always one giant obstacle to winning championships in Chapel Hill: rival Duke.

Duke has been a powerhouse program for decades, but recently it’s been the more consistent of the two programs when it comes to competing for ACC and national titles. Malone aims to change that.

And he’s got some personal knowledge of just how big those rivalries can be. Michael Malone explained in his introductory press conference.

“I love rivalries,” he said. “I’m ready to get into that. Watching that game at home this year, when Seth Trimble hit that corner three my wife and I were jumping around back in Colorado. I mean that sincerely. Our daughter was at the game. She FaceTimed me as she was leaving the arena, and just to be a part of that moment, life is about moments. And that’s a moment that all Carolina fans will always remember.”

No North Carolina fan will ever forget the program taking down legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzeswki in his final game in the Final Four.

Those are the kind of storybook moments the Duke-North Carolina series can produce. Michael Malone is now charged with ensuring the Tar Heels come out on top more often than not.

“I’m excited to be a part of that rivalry,” Malone said. “I want to add to that rivalry. I want to win, and I know that Duke is a program down the road and they’ve had success. But as I said earlier, I didn’t come here to be second best. I didn’t come here to lose in the first round of the ACC Tournament. I came here to win at a big level, win at a high level.”

Michael Malone is likely to bring an NBA-like approach to Chapel Hill, where he’ll immediately go to work revamping the roster. That’s the first piece of building a contender in an elite rivalry series.

Then there’s simply embracing the challenge. Duke provides a huge one.

“And if you’re a competitor, that’s what you want,” Michael Malone said. “You don’t shy away from that, you don’t run from that, you run towards that. That’s how I’m wired. That’s in my DNA. And our team’s going to take on that character as well.”