At halftime of the Elite Eight game between Arizona and Purdue, a fun game was played by the TBS broadcast. Host Nate Burleson asked questions to a panel of Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith, and Bruce Pearl. The last of which revolved around the North Carolina coaching search. Each guy provided an answer for who they think should take over in Chapel Hill.

Barkley took a few moments to think, only to light up with an idea. He called for UNC to give a call to Pearl.

“You know what? I personally got great faith in this man,” Barkley said. “I’m not opposed to Bruce Pearl taking that job.”

There was a quick denial from Pearl, despite the crew creating some hype. Pearl said TNT is his new team and there would be no leaving them. Maybe a sigh of relief for Auburn fans, who just saw the legendary head coach retire before the 2025-2026 season. And for North Carolina, Barkley’s endorsement turned out to be short-lived.