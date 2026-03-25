North Carolina coaching search: CBS Sports names 9 candidates to replace Hubert Davis

The North Carolina men’s basketball job is officially open following the firing of Hubert Davis on Tuesday evening. With that, one of the most high-profile gigs in the sport is available.

The Tar Heels figure to be able to attract some seriously high-caliber candidates, though which will be amenable to a move remains to be seen. Money in the form of buyouts can also be a concern.

To that end, CBS Sports has put together a hot board of North Carolina basketball coaching candidates. The list includes nine names, so let’s dive into it below.

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona head coach

Buyout: $11 million

In his first major head coaching gig, Lloyd has been absolutely aces. He has already made four trips to the Sweet 16 in five years, and he has this year’s bunch a No. 1 seed poised to continue through to the Final Four, potentially.

Overall, Lloyd has compiled a 146-35 (.807) record, while sporting a 77-21 (.786) record in conference play. It’s hard to ask for much more in terms of consistent winning and getting into the Big Dance with a chance to do some serious damage.

Nate Oats, Alabama head coach

Alabama coach Nate Oats (Nathan Ray Seebeck / Imagn Images)

Buyout: $18 million

In his second stint as a head coach, Oats is at a very high-profile place already. Would he leave Alabama to take on the higher-profile but higher-pressure gig at North Carolina? That’s something to chew on.

As for results, Oats has a Final Four appearance on his resume. He’s also been to the Elite Eight once more and the Sweet 16 three more times in seven years at Alabama. The overall record? How about 170-72 (.702), with an 87-38 (.696) mark in SEC play.

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls head coach

Buyout: N/A

Donovan has been in the NBA for 11 years now, so the biggest question is whether he’d even entertain a return to college at this point. He left amidst concerns about recruiting and the direction the sport was taking; would he be any more comfortable in the NIL and transfer portal era?

Should North Carolina get some interest from Donovan, the credentials are clear. He’s a Hall of Fame coach already with two national championships on his resume.

Todd Golden, Florida head coach

Buyout: $16 million

If you can’t get the old Florida Gators national championship winning coach, how about the new one? Golden is just one year removed from a national title and secured No. 1 seeds in back-to-back years for the first time in program history this season.

Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin seems confident Golden isn’t going anywhere as he works on yet another contract extension. But can the Tar Heels drum up some interest?

Buyout: $4 million

One of the most reasonable buyouts for a coach that has engineered some serious success, Otzelberger would be an intriguing option for North Carolina. He has much more limited resources at Iowa State than he would have at North Carolina.

One upside with Otzelberger? He’s on his third head coaching gig, so he’s got experience with building programs from scratch. He’s 124-52 (.705) at Iowa State, with a 54-38 (.587) record in Big 12 play.

Dusty May, Michigan head coach

Buyout: $7.5 million

Another of the up-and-coming coaches who have made it big in recent years, May has Michigan poised to compete for a national title over the next few weeks. And should he win it, you have to wonder whether he’d be willing to bounce, even for a job as good as North Carolina.

After leading Florida Atlantic to the Final Four, May has shown he can get the job done in multiple places. In two years at Michigan he’s 60-13 (.822), with a 33-7 (.825) mark in Big Ten play.

Buyout: Over $10 million

CBS notes that one of the biggest draws for McCasland is that he’s a chameleon. He can adapt to whatever style he needs to in order to be successful. Now, he’s already got considerable resources at Texas Tech, so there might not be much of a jump at North Carolina.

Still, the record speaks for itself. He’s been to three NCAA Tournaments in three years at Texas Tech, including a run that ended in the Elite Eight at the hands of eventual national champion Florida a year ago.

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics president of basketball ops

© David Butler II | USA TODAY Sports

Buyout: N/A

Stevens transitioned to the NBA a while back, but before that he was one of the most successful coaches in the country at Butler. However, he left the college game for a reason and has been a great fit in the NBA. Does he have the itch to get back to the day-to-day grind of college basketball?

The record at Butler was phenomenal. In six years, Stevens had five NCAA Tournament appearances, including two runner-up finishes. He went 166-49 (.772) overall and 84-22 (.792) in conference play.

Mark Byington, Vanderbilt head coach

Buyout: Unknown

Byington is well regarded in college basketball coaching circles, but CBS Sports does rightly wonder whether he’s high-profile enough for the North Carolina gig. He has yet to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

That said, Byington has had successful stints at Georgia Southern, James Madison and now Vanderbilt. He’s made back-to-back tournament appearances with the Commodores, who made a run to the SEC Tournament championship game this season.