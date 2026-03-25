North Carolina is going to go big-game hunting for its next head coach. With the job now open after the firing of Hubert Davis, it’s undoubtedly one of the best in college basketball. Plenty of massive names will be linked to the Tar Heels until the fire is made. Early on, one of them happens to be Alabama‘s Nate Oats.

But not everyone is buying Oats potentially ending up in Chapel Hill. Jeff Goodman explained why he does not see Oats and UNC as a “fit” for one another on Tuesday night.

“Let’s talk about Nate Oats at Alabama,” Goodman said via The Field of 68. “Who, I don’t think fits at Carolina. There’s been too many things, even recently with Aden Holloway. You have the Brandon Miller thing a few years ago. Whether it was Nate’s fault or not, too many things have happened. And he’s got a high buyout as well. A very high buyout.”

Beginning with the buyout, North Carolina would have to pay $18 million to get Oats out of his contract. However, the number goes down by a significant amount on April 1 — $10 million. Still a massive fee for UNC to pay. Davis is still owed over $5 million by the program, something to consider, no matter who is considered a coaching candidate.

Elsewhere, Goodman mentions the off-court storylines Alabama has been in the middle of in recent seasons. Holloway is not currently with the team after being arrested on drug charges ahead of the NCAA Tournament. Miller turned into the story of college basketball in 2023 after being a prosecution witness in the Darius Miles murder case. Oats never suspended Miller during the process, drawing a lot of outside criticism for the decision.

Seeing why North Carolina would be interested in Oats, from a basketball perspective, is quite easy, though. Oats has turned Alabama into one of the more consistent programs out there. Four straight Sweet Sixteens are on the resume and five in the last six years. In that span, the Crimson Tide have been the No. 1 overall seed, plus made the Final Four and Elite Eight. In the Final Four run, they beat UNC head-to-head.

There is potential to add to the list of accomplishments on Friday. Alabama goes up against Michigan in Chicago, entering as an underdog. Oats is hoping for two more wins in the Windy City to book a trip to Indianapolis.