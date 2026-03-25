Hubert Davis is out as head coach at North Carolina, and it hasn’t taken long for the hot boards to heat up. Atop that list is Chicago Bulls headman Billy Donovan, who is a two-time national championship-winning coach at Florida.

According to Paul Finebaum, who was asked on his show Wednesday whether he believes Donovan could be considered for the Carolina job, explained why Donovan is the most “interesting name” among the potential candidates.

“The rest of them … they’re all good coaches, such as a coach at Michigan (Dusty May) and Arizona (Tommy Lloyd),” Finebaum said. “Those are also names, but I think Billy Donovan is the safest choice. We interviewed him about a year ago, but he just seems burnt out from the NBA, which I think is pretty easy to be done.

“I mean, 15 years ago Billy Donovan was the number one coach in college basketball. He turned Kentucky down twice. I think he would fit in there (at UNC). He has a long runway of 10-12 years, which is unique nowadays for somebody who has been around. I think he would just be perfect.”

Donovan turned down UK before John Calipari was hired in 2009, and again when Calipari left in 2024. He hasn’t considered the college game since he left Florida in favor of the NBA in 2015 after 19 years as the Gators headman.

He’s since coached the Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-2020) and the Chicago Bulls, where he’s been since 2020. However, he’s made the postseason once in six seasons in Chicago. That likely won’t be changing this year, as they’re currently in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-42 record — 23 games back from the top spot and 8.5 games back from the play-in with 11 games left in the regular season.

Whether Donovan opts to return to Carolina remains to be seen, however. The Bulls’ season doesn’t end until April 12 — five days after the NCAA transfer portal opens. Though, it’s open for 15 days which does give Donovan time to get to work if the hire is made.

It’s unclear whether that throws a wrench in UNC’s timeline for hiring a new coach. For now, the search for Hubert Davis’ successor continues.