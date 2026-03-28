North Carolina coaching search: UNC in holding pattern with Dusty May, Tommy Lloyd per college basketball insider

All eyes in the college basketball world are currently on North Carolina. After letting go of Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels are searching for a brand new head coach. Some massive names are linked to the job, coaches who are currently leading major power conference programs. Which also means UNC is having to do some waiting.

“What I can tell you about North Carolina right now is they’re in a bit of a holding pattern,” Goodman said via The Field of 68. “Because the guys they want are still playing and might be playing through next week — Tommy Lloyd and Dusty May. So, if those guys end up winning in their Elite Eight matchups and go to the Final Four, both of them are probably going to say, ‘You know what? There’s no way I’m talking to them. You can talk to my agent all you want. But I’m not thinking about this right now.'”

Lloyd is set to play in an Elite Eight matchup on Saturday night. Arizona will play against Purdue, looking to make the Final Four for the first time under Lloyd. The same can be said about May, just one day later. Tennessee is the opponent for Michigan after defeating Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen. The Wolverines would be back in the Final Four for the first time since 2018.

Goodman believes May will wind up remaining in Ann Arbor. He says some more investment in the program might be needed — citing Michigan taking commercial flights during the NCAA Tournament as an example. But for the most part, May is happy with the situation he is currently in.

“My sources have told me it’s unlikely Dusty May takes Carolina,” Goodman said. “It’s unlikely. Not going to say it’s no chance but Dusty May, as I’ve said before, very happy. Family very happy at Michigan.”

Either way, North Carolina is looking to make a splash. Davis certainly went through ups and downs in Chapel Hill, nearing winning a national championship. UNC even earned a one-seed in 2024 after a great regular season. But losing to VCU in the first round this season was enough for a change to be made.

Lloyd and May are widely considered two of the best out there. After all, they are just one win away from making the Final Four — a spot North Carolina wants to find itself more often than not.