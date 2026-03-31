North Carolina commit Kate Harpring suffers shoulder injury at McDonald's All-American Game

A North Carolina women’s basketball commitment suffered a scary injury during the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday night. Kate Harpring was skying for a rebound off a missed 3-pointer when her shoulder seemed to pop out of the socket.

Harpring immediately halted her jump and clutched at the shoulder. She whirled her left arm around like a windmill, making two full loops before hitting the deck as a trainer sprinted toward her.

“Now Saniyah Hall triggers the three,” play-by-play announcer Ted Emrich said. “Oh and look out. Boy, Kate Harpring is in a lot of pain. Oh no.

“We sat down with Kate Harpring the other day, Brooke (Weisbrod), she told us about her long road from shoulder issues in junior high. She told us that she tore her labrum in eighth grade, had surgery that really helped her. But in her team’s state championship in Georgia that shoulder did pop out. She continued the game. But my goodness, to have this happen on this stage.”

A trainer quickly made his way to Kate Harpring and tended to the shoulder. He put one arm firmly on her upper left arm and seemed to get the shoulder to pop back into place.

Harpring was still in pain, but seemingly through the worst of it. Of course, her impact on the McDonald’s All-American Game is likely to be affected.

“This is tough. And doing it off a hustle play at that, go after the rebound and see immediate pain in that shoulder,” Weisbrod said. “Trying to work it out, the training staff attending to her right away. Teammates helping off. Get a chance to evaluate her. But just a scary sight to see players in pain like that. We know how hard she’s worked to get to this point through her injuries. We’ll provide an update when we have one. Just wish the best for her right now.”

Emrich wrapped up the commentary on Kate Harpring’s injury. He was impressed by her ability to fight through pain in her team’s state title game.

“You saw the numbers there,” he said. “Harpring did put up 40 points in that state championship game despite the shoulder that popped out. She returned to the game. We’ll see about tonight.”