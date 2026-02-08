Another Duke loss, another postgame press conference conversation about court storming for head coach Jon Scheyer. He was not thrilled with what transpired at the Dean Dome on Saturday night, watching North Carolina fans take over the court twice. Scheyer says Duke people were punched and now, video has surfaced of a water bottle being thrown at them.

This comes from ESPN’s main feed of the game, showing what appears to be a scrum of the Duke team and North Carolina fans. If you look at the left side, somebody in a Carolina blue jacket cocks his arm back, only to let go of a water bottle.

Thankfully, there does not appear to be any direct contact with somebody. Instead, the water bottle went flying by and even let some liquid out. You can check out the full moment here.

Jon Scheyer says Duke staffers got punched in the face.



Here's a UNC student chucking a water bottle at Duke's team.



Get ready for another round of "Is it time to ban court storming???" debates… pic.twitter.com/lkI6Gm0r40 — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) February 8, 2026

The court-storming topic did not take long to be brought up when Scheyer was speaking to the media. His main goal was make sure North Carolina received credit for their performance, one that was capped off by Seth Trimble hitting a game-winning three from the corner. Hubert Davis needed a win to boost his team’s season, getting one in a rivalry game.

However, Scheyer expressed frustration with how things played out at the end. Especially in a matchup such as this one, where emotions are always at an all-time high.

“For me, it’s hard to talk about the game when I was most concerned for the safety of our players after the game,” Scheyer said. “I don’t want to make it about that, because Carolina played a great game to win. That’s a heartbreaking loss for our team.

“You know, I got staff members that got punched in the face. My family had people pushing away, trying to not get trampled. That’s not what this game is about. You give them all the credit in the world. It’s not about the game, but obviously that was a scary ending that this rivalry is not about.”

Another installment of the rivalry remains on the schedule. Whether or not storming the court is still a topic by then, we will have to wait and see. Duke would need to pull off the win in order to even give their fans an opportunity to do so. Scheyer was swept by North Carolina during his first season in charge, hoping to avoid the same fate.