North Carolina guard Derek Dixon commits to Arizona out of NCAA transfer portal

North Carolina guard Derek Dixon has committed to Arizona out of the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media. Dixon was a freshman this season for the Tar Heels.

Dixon wasn’t a full-time starter in 2025-26 but worked his way into one in the second half of the season. He started the final 16 games he appeared in, logging 33 total appearances on the season.

During that time, Derek Dixon averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. He shot 39.7% from 3-point range, doing so on a healthy volume of 126 total attempts.

That kind of lethal perimeter shooting will make him a huge addition for Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats, who are coming off a Final Four appearance. Dixon can do it all and was one of the most coveted prospects available in the transfer portal.

Derek Dixon scored in double figures in each of his last three games for the Tar Heels, including a showing in the NCAA Tournament that included 11 points, six assist and five rebounds. He scored in double figures seven times during the season.

What was perhaps most notable about his freshman season was that Dixon got more and more minutes as the year went on. He failed to log a 20-minute outing in his first seven games of the season but finished with at least 20 minutes played in 15 of his last 16 appearances.

Derek Dixon in, Dwayne Aristode out

While Derek Dixon is a nice addition for Arizona, the Wildcats did lose freshman forward Dwayne Aristode to the transfer portal. He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, per On3’s Industry Rankings.

This season, Aristode played in 35 games for the Wildcats. He averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists for an Arizona team that reached the Final Four for the first time since 2001. His best game with the program came in a 103-73 win over Denver, which saw the Netherlands native score a career-high 12 points.

Aristode was the second Arizona player to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal, joining forward Sidi Gueye.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.