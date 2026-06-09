North Carolina, NC State among UNC system schools to support Protect College Sports Act

The five FBS schools in the University of North Carolina system have signed a letter of support for the Protect College Sports Act, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger. That includes both North Carolina and NC State.

The chancellors of UNC, NC State, Appalachian State, Charlotte and East Carolina all signed a letter supporting the bipartisan legislation, filed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) last month. While the letter notes aspects of the bill still needing agreement, it cites the amount of change in college sports as a reason it’s necessary.

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From the power conferences, the ACC has voiced its support for the legislation, as has the Big 12. However, the Big Ten and SEC said they do not support the bill in its current state. Conversations are ongoing, though, and the five UNC system schools think it gives a framework to move forward.

The five FBS schools of the UNC System sent to lawmakers a letter of support for the Cruz-Cantwell Senate bill. Notably on that list: UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts.



A reminder that the Senate bill would prevent the SEC and Big Ten from further expansion. pic.twitter.com/5ZZKA9b1AI — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 9, 2026

“College athletics is undergoing a period of rapid and unprecedented change,” the letter reads, in part. “The expansion of name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities, evolving transfer policies, and ongoing legal challenges have created a fragmented and uncertain landscape for student-athletes and institutions alike. A thoughtful federal framework is essential to bring stability, fairness, and long-term sustainability to college athletics.

“While there are details still to be debated and agreed upon, the Protect College Sports Act of 2026 represents a significant step forward by establishing a national standard to govern athletics. … By replacing the current patchwork of state-based NIL regulations with a consistent federal approach, the Act promotes fairness across institutions and helps ensure that competitive outcomes are not determined by geography or disparate state policies.”

More on the Protect College Sports Act

The Protect College Sports Act takes aim at the transfer portal, coach movement and media rights, among other issues. Media rights have been a major point of discussion because of the provision giving schools the option to pool their rights once they reach a 75% threshold.

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The 111-page bill also has a provision that aims to prevent a “super league,” which Cruz has said the Big Ten and SEC want to form. However, commissioners Tony Petitti and Greg Sankey, respectively, have made clear that no such discussions have taken place.

A hearing for the bill took place last week on Capitol Hill with testimony from former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua and Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould, among others. Another is set for this week with witnesses such as Memphis head coach Charles Huff on the list of invitees.