North Carolina transfer Luka Bogavac has committed to Oklahoma State out of the NCAA transfer portal, per DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. Bogavac entered the portal on April 11.

Bogavac was a key contributor for North Carolina as a freshman this past season. He started 21 out of his 33 appearances while averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He turned in his biggest performance during the ACC Tournament by putting up 20 points in a 67-63 victory over Clemson in Charlotte.

A native of Montenegro, Bogavac played for the SC Derby club before signing with North Carolina this year. He then received NCAA clearance, paving the way for him to suit up for the Tar Heels in 2025-26 as a freshman.

Despite initial reports indicating he was set to return to Chapel Hill for another season, he ended up entering the portal anyway. Now, he’s set to join an Oklahoma State team searching for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021.

This past season, the Cowboys finished with a 20-15 record with 12 of those losses coming during Big 12 play. They’ll look to be more competitive in arguably the strongest conference in college basketball moving forward into year three of head coach Steve Lutz’s tenure.

In each of his first two seasons as head coach, Oklahoma State has enjoyed winning records despite missing out on the NCAA Tournament. However, the Cowboys are 13-25 in two years against conference opponents during that time — something that will have to be turned around if Oklahoma State wants to go dancing next year. Bogavac will hope to be a key contributor to this effort.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

