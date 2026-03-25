Northern Illinois DB James Finley enters the transfer portal

Northern Illinois freshman safety James Finley has entered the transfer portal.

Finley, a 6-foot-1, 183-pound native of Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean, was a four-star recruit per Rivals and started four games as a true freshman for the Huskies last fall, and played in all 11.

He finished with 21 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

NIU head coach Thomas Hammock left to join the Seattle Seahawks, which allowed Husky players to enter the portal.

Per new NCAA rules, a transfer window opened after Rob Harley was officially announced as the program’s interim head coach. That opened a period of up to 15 days for Huskies players to enter the portal.