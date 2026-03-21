Northern Illinois transfer defensive lineman Mark Hensley has signed with Missouri, he told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He entered the transfer portal shortly after the departure of NIU coach Thomas Hammock for the NFL.

Hensley spent three years at NIU, but did not play as a true freshman in 2023 to preserve a redshirt. He’s coming off a breakout season in 2025 when he totaled 32 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and a sack as a key part of the Huskies defense.

Hensley played high school football at Washington (Mo.), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 2,304 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Mark Hensley was among the players to enter the portal after Hammock became the Seattle Seahawks’ running backs coach. Per new NCAA rules, a transfer window opened after Rob Harley was officially announced as the program’s interim head coach. That then kicked off a period of up to 15 days for Huskies players to enter the portal.

Hammock was the head coach at Northern Illinois since 2019 after previously working in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. It was a return to his alma mater after playing for the Huskies from 1999-2002 and then working as running backs coach from 2005-06. Now, Hammock is heading back to the NFL as the Seahawks’ new running backs coach.

“Representing the Cardinal and Black of Northern Illinois University as a player, alumnus, assistant coach, and head coach has been the honor of my life,” Hammock said in a statement. “To Sean Frazier, my mentor, thank you for the incredible opportunity to lead, guide, and mentor the young men in this program over the past seven years. I hope I have left a lasting impact on our players the way Coach Novak left one on me.

“These are exciting times for the Huskies as they enter the Mountain West Conference. I look forward to watching this team stay united, compete at a high level, and continue building under new leadership. I will always be proud to call NIU my alma mater, and I will always be cheering for the Huskies.”

Missouri now adds a defensive lineman to its growing transfer portal class. The Tigers have added 29 players this offseason, led by new starting quarterback Austin Simmons. He became the No. 58 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings after leaving Ole Miss.