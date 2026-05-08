The 2026 college football season is still months away and the College Football Playoff is even further away. But despite the many summer months still ahead, many college football fans have already penciled Notre Dame into their CFP brackets for next year. Even before the first game, it’s tough to blame them.

Notre Dame does not exactly have one of the hardest schedules in college football this year and it is guaranteed a spot in the playoff if it finishes the season in the top 12 of the College Football Playoff rankings. BetMGM has the Fighting Irish currently -700 to make the CFP and +700 to win it (tied for second-best odds.)

Needless to say, Notre Dame has a great shot at winning it all this year. But could anyone derail the Fighting Irish? CBS recently tried to answer that question, listing five teams that could derail Notre Dame’s postseason hopes. Below are those five teams.

This will most likely be Notre Dame’s toughest game on the schedule all year long. The Hurricanes are fresh off a national title appearance and now have Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah to lead the offense. Further, this game comes one week after Notre Dame faces Navy, which will be a quick turnaround from preparing for a different style of play than normal.

CBS says: “The Irish have bullied most opponents physically under Marcus Freeman, but Miami is one of the few teams on the schedule capable of punching back for four quarters. If Miami gets ahead on the road, it could force Notre Dame into a chase scenario that plays directly into the Hurricanes’ strengths: explosive offense and opportunistic defense.”

Playing in Provo is no joke. Just ask anyone who has had to make that trek in recent years. BYU has just one home loss over the last two years and has a 349-150-6 record at home (69.7%), according to the school. Bear Bachmeier is back at quarterback for the Cougars and looks to build on a promising 2025 campaign. This could be a sneaky test for the Fighting Irish.

CBS says: “Under Kalani Sitake, the Cougars thrive in games where execution and discipline matter more than recruiting rankings. Controlling tempo and keeping Notre Dame’s explosive offense off the field is a formula that could become dangerous for the Irish.”

Don’t think SMU can take down a big dog? Just ask Miami. The Hurricanes were cruising to the CFP last year, but a road loss to the Mustangs put their playoff hopes in question. This is Notre Dame’s second-to-last game of the season and is sandwiched between games against Boston College and Syracuse. At that point in the year, Notre Dame could be all but a lock to the playoff and perhaps SMU could catch its opponent asleep at the wheel.

CBS says: “The other wrinkle with this one is timing. Landing in late November with the CFP selection committee glued to every game brings considerable pressure for the Irish here at home. An early mistake or missed field goal could give the Mustangs first-half momentum, but all bets are off when it comes to execution down the stretch, given the stakes.”

This one might shock people to see on this list. The Badgers are fresh off a 4-8 campaign and looked like they were going to fire coach Luke Fickell. Despite that belief, Fickell got another shot and has also reportedly been given more funding to build a roster. That improved talent could help catch Notre Dame surprisingly. In addition to a better roster, the game against Wisconsin is at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. An NFL environment combined with a heavy influx of local fans could prove to be a tough test for Notre Dame.

CBS says: “While the hype surrounding this matchup will not approach the level of Miami or BYU, Notre Dame stumbled in last season’s highly anticipated opener at Miami after reaching the national championship game the year before. Another sluggish start would be a major blow to Freeman and his staff, given the praise the program received this offseason.”

Many laughed at the way the Bill Belichick experiment in Year 1 went. North Carolina got blitzed by TCU out of the gates and never seemed to figure it out, finishing 4-8 on the season. But don’t underestimate a coaching legend in Belichick. He got his first taste of college football and now can build on his mistakes. This is also the second of three road games in a four-game stretch for the Fighting Irish.

CBS says: “Coming out of spring practice, Belichick said he was encouraged by the team’s progress and emphasized player development, stressing the importance of athletes having a stronger understanding of the scheme compared to the previous cycle. Make no mistake: Notre Dame will likely be a double-digit favorite at Kenan Stadium in October, but road games can become tricky — especially with the Tar Heels coming off an open date and getting extra time to prepare for the Irish.”