Notre Dame CB Karson Hobbs commits to Florida State
Notre Dame sophomore CB Karson Hobbs has committed to Florida State, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.
Across two seasons in South Bend, the Cincinnati native recorded seven tackles, one pass deflection, and one interception. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Prior to enrolling at Notre Dame, Hobbs was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 592 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 61-ranked CB in his class and the No. 22 overall player from the state of Ohio, hailing from Archbishop Moeller.
Florida State looks to bounce back from back-to-back disappointing seasons
It was a disappointing season for the Florida State Seminoles, who were coming off their worst season in program history (2-10 in 2024). The year opened strongly with a marquee victory over No. 8 Alabama in Tallahassee, which propelled them to a No. 14 ranking in the AP Poll Rankings.
Following that win, however, FSU went just 4-7 over its final 11 games and missed the postseason for the second consecutive season. Florida State administration made the decision to retain head coach Mike Norvell, who claimed that the program was ‘close’ near the end of the season.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Trinidad Chambliss
NCAA makes eligibility ruling
- 2Hot
Justice Haynes
Enters the transfer portal
- 3Trending
Targeting Rule
CFB's enforcement is broken
- 4
Top transfer QB
Set to visit Miami
- 5
Georgia takes lead
For prized transfer target
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“I believe that we are close,” Norvell said. “You lose six games, and it sucks. Like I said, we have absolutely not been close to the expectation of what I have for this team, for what I have and for what I know is the overall expectation of Florida State football, in general.”
“But I do believe in where we’re going. I do believe in some of the progress that we’ve been able to see, but it’s not consistent enough. Even in games, where there’s — it’s not like there’s games where we haven’t shown up. We’ve been able to gain yards. We’ve been able to hold teams to less. You go through all that.”
Across six seasons in Tallahassee, Norvell has led the ‘Noles to a 38-34 (22-26) record.
Florida State’s Transfer Portal Additions
Karson Hobbs is the 10th Transfer Portal addition for Florida State.
- Fr. OL Paul Bowling (Troy)
- So. CB Nehemiah Chandler (South Alabama)
- RS-Jr. OT Xavier Chaplin (Auburn)
- Sr. QB Ashton Daniels (Auburn)
- So. CB Karson Hobbs (Notre Dame)
- RS-So. OL Bradyn Joiner (Purdue)
- Jr. DL Rylan Kennedy (Texas A&M)
- RS-Sr. OT Nate Pabst (Bowling Green)
- Jr. TE Demario Riles (East Carolina)
- Jr. RB Tre Wisner (Texas)
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.