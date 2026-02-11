Notre Dame lined up for showdown in Rome vs. Pope Leo XIV's alma mater

The NCAA is making a special exception to the college basketball calendar to allow for one of the coolest season openers in the sport’s history. Notre Dame is set to take on Villanova in Rome, according to a report from CBS Sports.

The outlet reports that the game will be played as a double-header with the men’s and women’s teams for the two programs competing on Sunday, Nov. 1. That’s one day before the official start to the season.

CBS Sports notes that the NCAA “quietly approved a waiver in January” to allow the teams to get off to a one-day head start to the season. The games will lead in the NFL slate that day.

But there are reasons the game is remarkable beyond just the fact that it will be played early and abroad. Pope Leo XIV is a Villanova alumnus.

Pitting the alma mater of the current pope against arguably the most notable Catholic brand in college athletics, Notre Dame, creates some once-in-a-lifetime storyline for the sport. Pope Leo XIV is a noted sports fan.

In addition to the news reporting itself, CBS Sports shed some light on how the game came about. It wrote:

“Villanova and Notre Dame worked in concert on arranging the game for months, sources said, with talks seriously materializing in the early fall. Paperwork has not been finalized, but both schools are moving forward with the expectation that one of college basketball’s most ambitious scheduling ideas in recent memory will transpire on the first day of November.

“Fox is on board to broadcast both games, per sources, with the doubleheader scheduled to play out in the afternoon in Rome. That means breakfast-time basketball in the United States. While final details are still being worked through, the general plan is to have Villanova-Notre Dame lead into NFL coverage on Fox in the United States on that Sunday. The women’s game is planned to air afterward on Fox Sports 1.”

The game will take place at the Palazzetto dello Sport, a 3,500-seat arena that has been around since the late 1950s.