Notre Dame ties Florida for most blue-chip commitments in 2027 class

Notre Dame‘s hunt for a second consecutive top-3 recruiting class picked up another key piece on Tuesday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish beat out Clemson, Texas A&M and a host of other for four-star defensive lineman Segun Alexander, picking up their third commitment in June and 20th overall in the class.

“I knew by the second day that I was going to Notre Dame,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “After we finished our first full day of activities and experiencing the people, it just felt different. The only school that came close to that feeling was Clemson, but Notre Dame pulled ahead because of the people. It wasn’t fake. It was real.”

Alexander is another massive addition to the Fighting Irish’s defensive line class, joining Rivals five-stars Abraham Sesay and David Folorunsho, along with four-stars Aidan O’Neil and Jackson Vaughn. Along with their five-blue chip line commitments, ND has 11 other four- and five-stars pledged. The 16 total blue-chip commits is now tied with Florida for the most of any program in the country this cycle.

The Fighting Irish’s No. 3-ranked class actually sits ahead of both No. 1 Texas A&M and No. 2 Miami when it comes to that metric. A year ago, Marcus Freeman and Co. signed 30 prospects — 21 of whom are blue-chips — putting this pair of classes all alone for the most talented two-year run in program history.

More big news on the way for the Fighting Irish?

And they might not be done just yet.

One of ND’s top remaining targets, five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien, is set to announce his commitment on Friday. He will choose between Texas A&M, Notre Dame, LSU, Nebraska and Ole Miss. 72 hours out from Simien’s decision, the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) favors the Fighting Irish.

He took an official visit to campus earlier this month, a trip that made a big impression on the country’s No. 2 interior lineman.

“South Bend was great. The Notre Dame visit was great,” Simien told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “Getting to see the lifestyle of the student-athletes was the main thing to me.”



