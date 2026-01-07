Notre Dame transfer defensive back Cree Thomas has committed to Colorado, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Thomas appeared in three games this past season at Notre Dame as a true freshman. During that time, he had one tackle and a pass defended. By preserving a redshirt, he will have four more years of eligibility.

Thomas played high school football at Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Preparatory, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 512 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

