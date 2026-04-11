Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson will choose to commit between Tennessee, Ohio State and North Carolina, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Haralson is the No. 37-rated played in the NCAA transfer portal.

Haralson averaged 16.2 points and 4.0 rebounds as a freshman for the Fighting Irish this past season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward appeared in 27 games including 23 starts.

Haralson was named an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts. He also shot 51.5-pecent from the field while starting 23 of his 27 game during the 2025-26 season. Haralson also led the Irish in scoring 10 times this season while producing double-digit scoring efforts in all but three games during the 2025-26 campaign.

Each of these three teams are coming off very different seasons. Tennessee’s year finished in the Elite Eight for the second year in a row, North Carolina just hired former NBA championship-winning coach Michael Malone and Ohio State is coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022.

Whichever one of these teams that lands his services will be getting a ready-made scorer. He also has three years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m a versatile guy,” Haralson said of his game before his freshman year. “I can do a lot of things on the court. Coming in, I don’t want to hold myself to just one position or doing one thing. I can rebound, push the pace. I can score the ball. I can pass. I can do a lot of things. So it’s really just making an impact on the game.”

Before college, Haralson was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 20 overall player in the 2025 cycle from La Lumiere School (Anderson, Ind.).

He was the second-ranked player from his home state of Indiana and the sixth-ranked small forward in his class. Haralson held offers from many schools including Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue and Auburn.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.