Auburn nearly survived one of the most remarkable games in recent SEC memory courtesy of a nearly halfcourt buzzer beater. KeShawn Murphy did the honors with a deep 3-pointer, but officials ruled he got the shot off too late.

Only 0.6 seconds were left on the clock, with Texas A&M leading 90-88 after staging a remarkable second-half comeback. All Auburn could do was catch and shoot.

Murphy received the in-bounds pass with about three quarters of his back to the rim he needed to find with a halfcourt heave. He turned on one step and launched.

PURE! His shot swished through the hoop, catching nothing but net, seemingly for the win.

Officials would review the shot to ensure that KeShawn Murphy got it off in time. Auburn players and fans began celebrating before an official ruling was announced. Then the ruling came through. The shot was waved off for being too late. Texas A&M held on to win 90-88.

Auburn hit an insane shot for the win…but they didn’t get it off in time



Painpic.twitter.com/ecNeMa5lY7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 7, 2026

Auburn certainly had its chances to win before the buzzer, though. The Tigers built a 16-point lead with 13:29 remaining in the second half. But a series of defensive miscues and strong Texas A&M shooting allowed the Aggies to get back into it.

During an extended run to take the lead, at one point Texas A&M scored 11 points in just 28 seconds worth of game time. It was that surge that helped push the Aggies in front eventually.

Auburn’s chances seemed dire down 85-75 with 3:26 left in the game, but the Tigers slowly clawed their way back. Even then, a Ruben Dominguez 3-pointer with 1:04 to play extended the lead back to eight points at 88-80.

Texas A&M had a chance to go up by three points with only 2.4 seconds left on the clock, going to the free throw line. But Aggies star Pop Isaacs missed the first of two free throws. With so little time remaining, Isaacs then intentionally missed the second free throw, ostensibly to keep the Tigers from having enough time to get a quality shot off.

But he did so by firing a line drive at the backboard, and it didn’t appear to touch the rim, saving Auburn precious time. The Tigers would have the chance to win the game at the buzzer.

Unfortunately for KeShawn Murphy and the Tigers, fractions of a second proved costly. Murphy’s make was ruled no good after the fact and Auburn was handed a defeat that will be tough to swallow.