Just days after Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. received a boatload of backlash for a handful of ‘non-basketball plays’ in the Spartans’ game against Minnesota, Fears Jr. was involved in a collision with Illinois forward David Mirkovic.

As both players jogged down the floor, Fears Jr. stopped on a dime while Mirkovic tripped on his foot and fell to the ground. Officials reviewed the play, but left it as a no-call.

Prior to tip-off against the Illini, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Fears Jr. would not be facing a suspension or any punishment for his actions. He stated that Fears is ‘remorseful’ for his actions in the game, and he is ‘comfortable’ with how the program is handling it. However, another incident could warrant a suspension for the third-year guard, per Izzo.