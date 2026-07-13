Oh Canada, 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges is ready to tell the world where his fascinating journey goes next

On3 Football
RECOMMENDATIONS
Curated by editors
- FOOTBALLUSA Today ranks all 18 Big Ten football programs ahead of 2026 college football season
- TRANSFER PORTAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL Ranking the Top 10 SEC Transfers: A look at the most impactful roster additions for the 2026 season
- KANSAS JAYHAWKS BASKETBALLReport: Former Kansas player Lagerald Vick charged with attempted first-degree murder
- OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYSOklahoma State OF Kollin Ritchie to return to school after going in 20th round of MLB Draft