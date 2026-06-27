Ohio State adds elite OL, jumps into top 5 of team recruiting rankings

Ohio State picked up its fifth commitment since May 1 Friday evening, with the Buckeyes beating out Ole Miss and Kentucky for elite offensive lineman Caden Moss.

The Jackson (Miss.) star is the fourth blue-chip pledge in that time as well and the 13th overall for OSU, which ties them for the highest percentage of 4- and 5-star commits (out of total pledges) this cycle with Notre Dame. Moss wasn’t initially seen as an Ohio State lean, but offensive line coach Tyler Bowen pushed all the right buttons down the stretch to win this one.

“They’ve always been one of my top schools,” Moss told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They’ve recruited me hard ever since they offered, and I really believe in Coach Tyler Bowen. I visited there three times and I felt comfortable in that environment and around the coaches at Ohio State. I like the area too. The city is thriving. The players love what they get to do every day, and they take great pride and joy in being there.”

His addition adds to a terrific class in the trenches for Bowen, who has also landed high three-star Davis Seaman and four-stars Mason Wilt, Brody McNeel, Jimmy Kalis and Kellen Wymer. The Buckeyes’ 16-man class now ranks No. 5 nationally, leapfrogging Texas, Texas Tech and Florida in the process.

Ohio State’s 2027 class isn’t expected to be large, with likely only a handful of targets remaining on the board. Two of them, five-star running back David Gabriel Georges and elite defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, have OSU in their top 2-3 schools, according to the latest intel.

Should Ryan Day and Co. land both, the Buckeyes’ class will be in the conversation for the best in the country in 2027.

Ohio State Buckeyes commitments by position

Quarterback

Four-star Brady Edmunds, No. 213 NATL. (No. 18 QB)

Wide Receiver

Five-star Jamier Brown, No. 14 NATL. (No. 3 WR)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Four-star Kellen Wymer, No. 70 NATL. (No. 6 IOL)

Four-star Brody McNeel, No. 341 NATL. (No. 22 IOL)

Four-star Mason Wilt, No. 371 NATL. (No. 26 IOL)

Four-star Davis Seaman, No. 398 NATL. (No. 28 IOL)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star Jimmy Kalis, No. 289 NATL. (No. 25 OT)

EDGE

Five-Star Plus+ David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

Four-star Wyatt Smith, No. 83 NATL. (No. 11 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Prince Goldsby, No. 102 NATL. (No. 8 LB)

Four-star Quinton Cypher, No. 216 NATL. (No. 19 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Deontay Malone, No. 269 NATL. (No. 30 CB)

Three-star Jaden Carey, No. 471 NATL. (No. 48 CB)

Safety

Four-star Eli Johnson, No. 238 NATL. (No. 18 S)

Three-star Angelo Smith, No. 841 NATL. (No. 84 S)