Bubble breakdown: What Buckeyes must to do make NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS — Ohio State picked up a Big Ten road win Thursday night, knocking off lowly Maryland 82-62 in College Park to improve to 15-7 and 7-6 in conference action.

The Buckeyes earned just their second win at the Xfinity Center since Maryland joined the Big Ten — and the only win other than during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

With that win, Ohio State remains on the correct side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, according to most reputable members of the Bracketology community. But what do the Buckeyes still need to do? Because the win over Maryland doesn’t do much for their resume, while a loss to the Terrapins would have popped the Buckeyes tournament bubble.

Lettermen Row has the latest on the Ohio State push for an NCAA Tournament berth five weeks from Selection Sunday.

Ohio State NCAA Tournament resume

Ohio State doesn’t have many good wins on its resume, to be clear. The Buckeyes beat West Virginia on a neutral court for a Quad Two win and took down UCLA at home. The Bruins are currently one of Joe Lunardi of ESPN’s last four teams in the field with a bye. Those are the two best wins on the Ohio State resume. The good news, though: The Buckeyes have just one truly bad loss, that coming at Pittsburgh on a buzzer-beating shot in November.

Six of the Buckeyes’ seven losses are to Quad-One opponents.

NET: 39

KenPom: 38

Key wins: vs. West Virginia (neutral), vs. UCLA (home)

Bad losses: at Pittsburgh

The remaining Ohio State basketball schedule can be found below:

The Buckeyes have nine games remaining on the regular-season schedule. Five are Quad One games — including a string of three straight Quad One games at Michigan State, at Iowa and at home against Purdue from Feb. 22 to March 1 — and four are Quad Two games — including the final two games of the regular season at Penn State and against Indiana.