Ohio State Buckeyes projected to land nation's No. 1 recruit Jett Harrison

No program has had more success recruiting elite receivers than Ohio State, and the Buckeyes don’t appear to be slowing down.

Despite losing receivers coach and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline this offseason to the head coaching job at USF, they are still drawing the attention of the country’s top wideouts. Five-star 2027 commit Jamier Brown has been pledged to OSU since November 2024 and has no plans to look around. The country’s No. 2 wideout, Monshun Sales, has the Buckeyes among his top schools with Indiana, Alabama, LSU and Texas.

And in 2028, they’re in an even better position. On Wednesday, Rivals national expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for OSU to land five-star Jett Harrison, the No. 1 recruit in the Rivals300 and the brother of former Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr.

The St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) star is also the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, but has established himself as more than just his relation to his brother and father.

“He is a dominant wide receiver prospect with an elite combination of ball skills and route-running ability as an underclassman prospect,” Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, wrote this spring. “Harrison had added size and is listed around 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. He sets the pace in what looks to be a very strong wide receiver cycle nationally in 2028. Not only does he possess a large catch radius, coming down with ridiculous catches on a regular basis, but he high-points and tracks the football at a high level. He is polished route-runner with the ability to separate with his change of direction. Harrison exploded as a sophomore, hauling in 15 touchdown passes, including a four-touchdown outing against national power St. Frances Academy.”

Buckeyes not just the legacy school for Jett Harrison

Harrison has been largely quiet about his recruiting process, but has drawn major interest from Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and Oregon.

Signs right now point to the Buckeyes keeping the family legacy alive, but Harrison tells Rivals’ Chad Simmons it is not simply because his brother went there.

“My brother told me not to go to Ohio State just because he went there,” Harrison said this week. “Be yourself and go where you can see yourself. If I go to Ohio State, it won’t be because of him. This decision will be about what I feel is best for me.”





