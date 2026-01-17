Former Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. has committed to Oregon out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Scott Jr. is ranked as the No. 18 cornerback in the portal overall this cycle.

He finished the season with 11 tackles and a pass breakup during his time with the Buckeyes. Scott Jr. recorded a career-best seven solo tackles during the 2025 season. He was a member of the 2024 national championship roster in Columbus.

Scott Jr. played high school football at Springfield (Springfield, OH), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 35 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Now, he’s heading across the country to play for Dan Lanning in Eugene. However, he’ll remain in the Big Ten Conference and even gets the opportunity to return to Columbus to face the Buckeyes toward the end of the 2026 season.

In 2025, Lanning helped to lead the Ducks to a 13-2 record. That was good enough to make it to the College Football Playoff, where the Ducks did win two games before suffering a blowout loss to Indiana.

Next season’s Oregon team will now be led by the returning Dante Moore, who announced his return despite expecting to be one of the top quarterbacks off the board in April. This comes after former five-star QB recruit Dylan Raiola committed to the program from the NCAA transfer portal.

This gives Oregon one of the most talented QB rooms in the country next season. Now, the Ducks are adding to their defensive unit for the 2026 season.

This past season, the Ducks defense logged 15 interceptions — third-best in the Big Ten Conference — and were responsible for three touchdowns, which was tied for second-most in the league. Oregon defenders also logged a whopping 73 pass breakups on the year. To compare, the next closest was Indiana and Illinois at 47.

