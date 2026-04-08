Ohio State defensive back Earl Little Jr. compared Ohio State’s weight room work ethic to what he experienced at Alabama under Nick Saban. Safe to say, he put the Buckeyes on a pedestal compared to what he did under Saban three years ago.

“At Alabama, we didn’t compete in the weight room how we do here,” Little said, via Chase Brown. “With everything you’re doing at Ohio State, you’re gonna compete and you have to be at your best every single day.”

Little played for Alabama for two seasons in 2022 and ’23 before transferring to Florida State for the last two years. He’ll finish his collegiate career in Columbus in 2026.

It was an interesting shot at the Saban era, without outwardly naming his former head coach. But the defender seems to like where he’s at right now as he chases a career year and national championship.

Across three seasons, Little Jr. boasts 93 tackles, four interceptions, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one sack. He’s in line for a good role at Ohio State.

Prior to enrolling at Alabama, Little Jr. was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 85 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 12 CB in his class and the No. 12 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from American Heritage.

Little Jr.’s decision to transfer to Ohio State comes one week after the Buckeyes fell to No. 10 Miami in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). The Buckeyes seemed poised to be in great contention to repeat as National Champions, but that did not come to fruition.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

